JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has a tentative budget deal in place that would pay out roughly $3,800 to each eligible Alaskan this year. The cash payments in the budget are split between a 50-50 Permanent Fund dividend at over $2,500 and a one-time energy relief check at $1,300. Three quarters of the House of Representatives and the Senate will need to approve drawing from a savings account to pay for half of the energy relief check. If that vote fails, the final cash payment figure would drop to around $3,150.

2 DAYS AGO