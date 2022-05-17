ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers will play first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since 1999

By Darleene Powells
Dodgers will play the Diamondbacks Tuesday in their first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium in 22 years.

The last time there was a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, it was July 22, 1999. For some context, peer-to-peer file sharing service Napster was brand new, SpongeBob Squarepants had just made his debut, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed above 11,000 for the first time that year.

Returning to 2022, Tuesday will be the 58th time the Dodgers have played a doubleheader on home field, and the first split doubleheader, which requires separate tickets for both games. Why the doubleheader? The Dodgers are making up for games that weren't played on April 4-6 because of the major league owners' lockout of the players earlier this year.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will make up the other games on Sept. 19, which was originally scheduled to be an off day, and as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 20, also at Dodger Stadium. When the MLB revised its schedule for the 2022 season, it had 31 doubleheaders, 26 of which are split doubleheaders.

First pitch will be at 12:10 p.m., and first pitch for the second game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Tuesday's games will also be the Dodgers Mexican Heritage Day and Mexican Heritage Night, with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar performing in the Right Field Pavilion cutout before both games. A limited number of blue agave plants, originally grown on Dodger Stadium grounds, will will also be available for purchase at the LADF Homebase in Centerfield Plaza.

