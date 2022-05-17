ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia election officials dispute film's voter fraud claims

By SUDHIN THANAWALA - Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican head of Georgia’s state election board says a recently released film alleging ballots were illegally collected and...

Ivey, challengers race to right in Alabama GOP primary

Alabama’s Republican primary has become a race to the right, with candidates staking out extreme positions on abortion, immigration and LGBTQ issues. The race was supposed to be a cake walk for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey _ who remains favored to win a second term — but right flank challengers are trying to make it a referendum on conservative credentials and push the Alabama governor into a runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
Court says McCloskeys can't advise right-wing group for free

The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request by U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey and his wife to give free legal advice to a conservative activist group as a condition of their professional probation, but he says he’ll try to find another right-wing organization to represent. Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis were placed on probation as lawyers in February. The decision stemmed from their actions in June 2020 when they raised guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their home. Their probation requires 100 hours of pro bono legal services to approved legal assistance organizations that aid needy Missourians. The state Supreme Court order found that Project Veritas didn’t meet the requirement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Proposal for state-run pot industry fails again in House

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Legislation to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware has again failed to clear the state House. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted 23-15 on Thursday to approve the bill, which fell two votes short of the required supermajority. The proposal requires a three-fifths majority because it creates a new tax, consisting of a 15% levy on retail marijuana sales. Thursday’s vote came two months after a similar measure failed in the House on a 23-14 vote. It also came just hours after Democratic Gov. John Carney’s office received a companion bill that legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use. Carney has said he opposes legalization, without which a state-run pot industry is a moot issue.
DELAWARE STATE
Ex-interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleads guilty to corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director of public works for Guayama, received cash in exchange for certifying the completion of asphalt projects. Authorities say Conde received kickback payments from an unidentified owner of an asphalt and paving company equaling about $1 for every square meter of asphalt removed for a total of more than $15,000. It was not immediately clear if Conde had an attorney.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Survey: Chesapeake's crab population at lowest since 1990

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say the Chesapeake Bay's blue crab population is estimated to be at its lowest since an annual survey began in 1990. The Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey estimates that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary. That's down from 282 million in 2021. The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993. Officials say the abundance of adult crabs has steadily declined despite meeting management objectives. The department says it will work with Virginia and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission on management measures for the 2022 crabbing season that address conservation needs.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Puerto Rico firefighter accused in illegal migration case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lfirefighter lieutenant in Puerto Rico has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered the U.S. territory illegally. Fifty-four-year-old Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier is alleged to have met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s south in August 2019 and offered them food and shelter in exchange for money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal grand jury indicted him Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. The head of Puerto Rico’s Fire Department says he immediately ordered Rodríguez’s suspension. The accusation comes amid a spike in migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic trying to illegally reach the U.S. territory aboard human smuggling boats.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento goes dark in power outage, Legislature delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in Sacramento that left much of the city's downtown area in the dark delayed the start of California's Legislature. Utility crews worked Thursday to replace a transformer and the outage delayed legislators from starting work for about half an hour. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 650 customers were lost power on Thursday, but that figure likely represents thousands of people because multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were impacted. Many downtown traffic lights went dark and power was restored by late morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people on the bus carrying the Murray State softball team to the NCAA Tournament regional in Tuscaloosa. The school said the three people had injuries that weren't life threatening. The school didn't say whether they were players or staff members. Police say the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered team bus carrying 26 passengers. Murray State is scheduled to begin tournament play on Friday against Stanford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Huge fire burns at Wisconsin marine construction facility

EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — A huge fire set off by an explosion is burning at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured Thursday at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Aerial video shows a massive black cloud of smoke. Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk says an explosion touched off the fire. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion. The company's website says it makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse. About 275 students at Eagle Elementary School, about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine, were evacuated.
EAGLE, WI

