Researchers looked at 830-million-year-old halite and found microorganisms that may still be alive.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

​​Scientists at West Virginia University may have found living microorganisms in a halite sample dating back 830 million years, giving researchers a look into past life and environments.

The study was published in scientific journal the Geological Society of America. Scientists looked at a sample from the 830-million-year-old Browne Formation of central Australia, drilled by the Geological Survey of Western Australia in 1997. They looked at 10 halite beds and used a razor blade to split the halite into 1 to 2 millimeter pieces.

The team analyzed neoproterozoic halite using non-invasive optical methods, allowing the halite to stay intact during the study and eliminate the risk of contamination by modern organisms.

They used transmitted light petrography to identify halite crystals and fluid inclusions, or water that was trapped as the halite crystals formed. They were also able to see what was inside the individual fluid inclusions, including microorganisms such as bacteria, algae or fungi. Now, scientists say some of these 830-million-year-old microorganisms could still be alive.

At high magnification using both transmitted light and UV-visible light, the researchers saw what was inside individual fluid inclusions – microorganisms that were living in the water near the surface of the crystal millions of years ago.

They found prokaryotes, or bacteria or archaea, that looked clear, white, or pale orange, said Sara Schreder-Gomes, lead researcher on the study. They also found eukaryotic cells that are likely salt-loving algae or fungi that looked yellow, pale orange, pale brown or clear.

Some of the eukaryotic cells had a 'halo' coating of organic compounds around them, Schreder-Gomes said.

NASA: 'Historic moment:' Perseverance rover collects first Mars rock sample

More from NASA: Mars rover endured 'seven minutes of terror' for successful landing

Microorganisms in individual primary fluid inclusions in Browne Formation (central Australia) halite. (A) Brown algal cell, viewed in plane-transmitted light. (B) Clear prokaryotic cocci (p), orange algal cell (a), and organic compound halo (oc) around air bubble; plane-transmitted light. (C) Plane transmitted light (C1) and UV-vis light (C2) images of a chain of yellow algal cells, clear cocci, and an air bubble with a halo of clear organic compound that fluoresce blue. (D) Plane-transmitted light (D1) and UV-vis light (D2) images of clear prokaryotes, yellow algae, suspect organic compound halo, air bubble, and clear accidental daughter crystals; organics fluoresce white and gold. The Geological Society of America/Sara Schreder-Gomes, Kathleen Benison and Jeremiah Bernau

According to the team, as halite grows from salty surface waters, fluid inclusions entrap the water, becoming microenvironments or habitats for trapped microorganisms. The bacteria and salt-loving algae or fungi found inside the halite were trapped when the crystals formed, making them 830 million years old, the researchers said.

But figuring out whether the microorganisms are still alive and how they've survived this long is the tricky part.

Microorganisms found in the halite shrink and greatly reduce biological activity when host waters become too salty, the researchers said. These algal cells may be revived during later flooding events, based on past studies. Bacteria has also survived in halite fluid inclusions as well, they said, making it likely that the microorganisms from the most recent sample are alive.

Taking things a step further, the researchers said it's possible that ancient chemical sediments, both on and off earth, could host ancient microorganisms and organic compounds like those found in the halite samples.

Schreder-Gomes said their work could help researchers at NASA.

For example, the NASA Perseverance rover , which landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, is collecting samples for a future return to Earth, she said.

The Browne Formation her team studied contains similar deposits of minerals such as halite and gypsum to those found on Mars. Therefore, microorganisms that may have existed in water on Mars in the ancient past may be trapped inside halite, she said.

To find out, researchers must use similar non-destructive, optical techniques to look at samples the rover brings back to Earth, she said.

Lidya Tarhan is an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Yale University and said it's unusual to have such a "well-preserved window into microbial life from this time interval, and captured, essentially, straight from seawater in these droplets of water that are then incorporated into these rock salt crystals."

Tarhan said it's hard to tell if these cells are still alive because any survivors would likely be in a dormant stage and not showing any obvious signs of life.

"In the process of attempting to extract them to study them in greater detail and with other methods, there would be a high potential for not only destroying them but also potentially contaminating them," she said.

Based on the researchers' work and the properties they described of the organic cells, the majority of them are not alive and some of them are even decaying, Tarhan told USA TODAY.

"The only way that these organisms could have potentially persisted for hundreds, let alone hundreds of millions of years, would be to undergo, basically, a dormant stage or even sort of a hibernation stage," she said. "We wouldn't expect them to be sort of mobile or exhibiting the sort of clear indicators of living organisms that we might be able to observe in marine environments today."

She said the study provides researchers with "a really fantastic snapshot of life 830 million years ago."

"We have this really extraordinary window into the sorts of organisms that were either being transported to salty shoreline deposits and captured by these fluid inclusions, or (organisms) that were living in those ... hyper salty waters," she said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas and food.

Saleen Martin, sdmartin@usatoday.com , Twitter: @Saleen_Martin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Researchers looked at 830-million-year-old halite and found microorganisms that may still be alive.

