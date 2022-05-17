ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN announces early college football TV schedule

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGXhB_0fhC7KSx00

View the original article to see embedded media.

We're one major step closer to seeing the full 2022 college football schedule, as ESPN has announced the TV networks and kickoff times for some big early season games.

2022 college football schedule

The early part of this year's slate involves some major non-conference games that will have a direct effect on how the College Football Playoff looks this season.

All times Eastern

Oregon vs. Georgia kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Pac-12 runner-up Oregon travels east to tangle with defending national champion Georgia, whose defense new Ducks head coach Dan Lanning coached a year ago. West Coast Football needs a good showing here as the Pac-12 hasn't made the College Football Playoff since 2016, and has qualified just twice.

Notre Dame at Ohio State is set for Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC in the main primetime slot. Arguably the most impactful game in September, the Buckeyes open up at home against OSU alum and first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame brings in one of the best offensive lines in the nation while Ohio State hopes to reclaim its No. 1 ranking in total offense from a year ago and improve a defense that was costly in losses to Oregon and Michigan last fall.

Florida State vs. LSU begins on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on the main ABC network. Brian Kelly's debut in the SEC comes against a Seminole squad that hasn't looked great in two years under Mike Norvell. Kelly has recruited well and been aggressive in the transfer portal, and needs a strong start going into the SEC West schedule. Norvell and the Noles need... something good. Anything, really, as this program has slipped badly in the national picture just a decade removed from being national champion.

Wisconsin at Ohio State is ready for Sept. 24 on ABC, with kickoff time TBD. A major Big Ten battle, and possible conference championship game preview, pits the Badgers and their elite ground attack and defensive unit against the Buckeyes' offensive blitzkrieg from the Horseshoe. Wisconsin comes into 2022 as the favorite to win the Big Ten West, but needs to drastically improve its play at quarterback.

Texas vs. Oklahoma starts up on Oct. 8 on ABC, with kickoff time TBD. We'll know more about these teams by October. Texas is breaking in a new offense under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian and has to tangle with Alabama in Week 2. OU will look different in just about every way after hiring Brent Venables to replace Lincoln Riley, and brought on Jeff Lebby at OC and Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Could this be the last Red River Shootout that takes place with these rivals as Big 12 members?

Florida at Florida State kicks off on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The last three in this old series have gone to the Gators, who this season are starting over under first-year head coach Billy Napier. UF may not be challenging Georgia in the SEC East right away, but how Florida looks this season, and in this game, could determine what direction the program takes. Likewise for the Seminoles, who want to see much better results from Norvell and this roster this fall.

( h/t ESPN )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Alabama players react to Nick Saban’s comments

The world of college football has been reacting to the feud between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. He also made comments about Deion Sanders and Jackson State as well, which didn’t sit too well with Coach Prime. Saban said that A&M “bought players”...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Brent Venables
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ohio State#Tv Networks#American Football#Kickoff Times#Eastern Oregon#Abc#Pac 12#Ducks#West Coast Football#College Football Playoff#Notre Dame#Buckeyes#Osu#Irish#Florida State#Lsu#Sec#Seminole
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Bryce Young Is Trending Following Nick Saban's Comments

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made waves on Wednesday by ripping Texas A&M for using NIL to acquire their top-ranked recruiting class. Those comments have caused Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to become a part of the response. Saban said that Alabama "didn't buy one player" with NIL deals. But he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found in Georgia

Alligators are the largest reptiles in North America and some of the largest in the world. These massive animals never stop growing, meaning that the longer they live, the bigger they get! In the American southeast, alligators are just a part of life. Still, most of the time, the alligators you encounter are quite small (in comparison to the largest). In some places, however, these reptiles can grow absolutely huge! Recently, a new state record was broken when one man caught the largest on record. Let’s learn about the biggest alligator ever found in Georgia!
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
316
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy