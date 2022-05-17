ESPN announces early college football TV schedule

View the original article to see embedded media.

We're one major step closer to seeing the full 2022 college football schedule, as ESPN has announced the TV networks and kickoff times for some big early season games.

2022 college football schedule

The early part of this year's slate involves some major non-conference games that will have a direct effect on how the College Football Playoff looks this season.

All times Eastern

Oregon vs. Georgia kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Pac-12 runner-up Oregon travels east to tangle with defending national champion Georgia, whose defense new Ducks head coach Dan Lanning coached a year ago. West Coast Football needs a good showing here as the Pac-12 hasn't made the College Football Playoff since 2016, and has qualified just twice.

Notre Dame at Ohio State is set for Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC in the main primetime slot. Arguably the most impactful game in September, the Buckeyes open up at home against OSU alum and first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame brings in one of the best offensive lines in the nation while Ohio State hopes to reclaim its No. 1 ranking in total offense from a year ago and improve a defense that was costly in losses to Oregon and Michigan last fall.

Florida State vs. LSU begins on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on the main ABC network. Brian Kelly's debut in the SEC comes against a Seminole squad that hasn't looked great in two years under Mike Norvell. Kelly has recruited well and been aggressive in the transfer portal, and needs a strong start going into the SEC West schedule. Norvell and the Noles need... something good. Anything, really, as this program has slipped badly in the national picture just a decade removed from being national champion.

Wisconsin at Ohio State is ready for Sept. 24 on ABC, with kickoff time TBD. A major Big Ten battle, and possible conference championship game preview, pits the Badgers and their elite ground attack and defensive unit against the Buckeyes' offensive blitzkrieg from the Horseshoe. Wisconsin comes into 2022 as the favorite to win the Big Ten West, but needs to drastically improve its play at quarterback.

Texas vs. Oklahoma starts up on Oct. 8 on ABC, with kickoff time TBD. We'll know more about these teams by October. Texas is breaking in a new offense under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian and has to tangle with Alabama in Week 2. OU will look different in just about every way after hiring Brent Venables to replace Lincoln Riley, and brought on Jeff Lebby at OC and Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Could this be the last Red River Shootout that takes place with these rivals as Big 12 members?

Florida at Florida State kicks off on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The last three in this old series have gone to the Gators, who this season are starting over under first-year head coach Billy Napier. UF may not be challenging Georgia in the SEC East right away, but how Florida looks this season, and in this game, could determine what direction the program takes. Likewise for the Seminoles, who want to see much better results from Norvell and this roster this fall.

