Massive New York Celebrations Announced For Biggie's 50th Birthday

Keith Abrams was a teenager in grunge-era Portland a decade before Soo-Young Kim Abrams hit high school in the suburbs of the Bay Area. But despite their geographic and age differences, the two shared a love of streetwear and rap that would shape their early career paths. Soo-Young would go on to work for Complex Magazine, before leaving to become a fashion editor and photo art director at Saks. Keith, too, got his start in media, cutting his teeth at hip-hop bible Mass Appeal before becoming the managing owner of Kinfolk, the cult Williamsburg streetwear label, store, and nightclub. The two met through New York’s music and media scene, and are now married with two small children in Greenpoint. Soo-Young has pivoted to work as an aesthetician, while Keith runs brand partnerships at a creative agency.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO