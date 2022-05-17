ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Massive New York Celebrations Announced For Biggie's 50th Birthday

By Rex Provost
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggie would have turned 50 on May 21, and the legendary rapper still remains far from forgotten. In February, a Super Deluxe Box Set for Life After Death was announced for the album's 25th anniversary, and in March an official collection of B.I.G. NFTs was revealed. To commemorate the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 6

ramona washington
2d ago

I welcome any and all things about Biggie Smalls he is the greatest and I have celebrated him every year in my own way. Biggie can never ever be duplicated. I miss him sooo much. thanks NY for not forgetting him

Reply
3
