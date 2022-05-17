ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Missing woman’s body found in sleeping bag after police track her phone, WA cops say

By Helena Wegner
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

The body of a 30-year-old missing woman was found in remote area of Washington after police said they tracked her cellphone.

Yanira Cedillos’ body was found on May 12 in a sleeping bag covered in tree limbs and leaves outside Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County, the Moses Lake Police Department said.

Cedillos first went missing on March 4 after celebrating her birthday at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake the night before, police said.

She left the casino on foot after an argument and asked a friend to pick her up, police said. But when her friend arrived at the spot, they couldn’t find Cedillos.

The woman called her friend back, and a man was heard yelling in the background before Cedillos’ phone hung up, police said.

This man was also the same person who had been calling and texting Cedillos throughout the night asking what she was doing, witnesses told police.

Juan Gastelum, 27, of Hermiston, Oregon, was arrested on second-degree murder and second-degree rape charges on March 9 in the killing of Cedillos, police said.

Authorities discovered that Gastelum, who also goes by Johnny Trujillo, picked Cedillos up and took her to her apartment.

Police said they found evidence that Cedillos was killed in her apartment and her body was moved.

Video surveillance showed Gastelum cleaning out his car several hours after Cedillos had been killed in her apartment, police said. Authorities recovered the evidence that had been tossed from his car.

Cedillos body was found more than two months after she was reported missing, police said. Investigators said they tracked Gastelum’s phone to the remote area where Cedillos body was found.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified her body on May 16 — four days after her body was discovered.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Yanira’s family and friends. Yanira’s family have been side by side with us throughout this entire investigation,” police said. “Although the outcome is not what anyone wanted, it brings us comfort that we were able to find Yanira and bring her back to her family.”

Remains found in former mayor’s submerged car a year after he vanished, Oregon cops say

Man leads police to body of missing woman, says he ‘needs to be punished,’ TN cops say

Odor coming from car’s trunk leads police to missing mother, Texas cops say

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Missing mom of 3 found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after going missing during birthday party

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A missing mom of three who has been presumed dead for months was found buried in a sleeping bag under leaves. Thirty-year-old Yanira Cedillos was reported missing Friday, March 4, to the Moses Lake Police Department. The night prior, she had gone out to celebrate her birthday with some friends when her ex-boyfriend, Juan Gastelum, allegedly started calling and texting her asking what she was doing and who she was with.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Walla Walla County, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Union Gap police make arrest after woman ejected from car

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department reported the arrest of a 37-year-old male following a deadly hit and run on May 16. After a collision, 39-year-old Nichole Haggerty was ejected from the car, which didn't stop. She later died at the hospital, according to UGPD. It was...
UNION GAP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

More information on the missing Yakima man's body identified off Highway 410

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE May 18, 2022 - Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Michael David Thompson's mother reported him missing in April of 2018. Thompson's mother told YCSO he has been missing since February of 2018 after a vehicle he was associated with was involved in a collision that Washington State Patrol handled. YCSO learned that Thompson had a felony warrant out of Idaho for robbery.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies arrest man who routinely asked them to shoot him

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies for the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man trying to get into a home off S Finley Road. The homeowner had been in a nearby field, seeing the man try to get in. When the owner tried to talk to him, he ran away. BCSO says he left in the pictured vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wa
KIMA TV

Suspect in Union Gap domestic violence murder arrested and identified

UNION GAP -- Union Gap Police have made an arrest and identified the suspect involved in a domestic violence incident that left a woman dead after being ejected from a car. Authorities in Union gap arrested Christopher L. Havins for the death of Nichole M. Haggerty and other crimes. According...
UNION GAP, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body of missing Moses Lake woman found

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — The body of a missing Moses Lake woman was found in a remote part of Walla Walla County on Thursday. Moses Lake Police have been searching for Yanira Cedillos’ body since March. She was reported missing when she did not show up for work. Police determined Cedillos had been out with friends and had been contacted...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

FBI Task Force focusing on violent crime in Yakima makes several arrests

YAKIMA, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref announced numerous indictments following a crackdown on violent crime, gang and drug activity in Yakima County, including several on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. The indictments are from a federal Grand Jury. “These arrests demonstrate how critical it is for law enforcement...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Body of missing Moses Lake mother found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hit-and-run driver is sentenced

WALLA WALLA – A College Place man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for first-degree criminal trespass, plus hit and run injury, which both occurred on two separate dates in November 2021. Edgar G. Pina Guerrero, 44, pleaded guilty to both charges in April. For the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Accused felon taken into custody in Richland following SWAT operation

RICHLAND, Wash. — Following a SWAT operation on a residential road in Richland, a male suspect wanted for numerous felonies was successfully brought into custody. According to Richland Police Department officials at the scene of the incident, a male suspect in his mid-30s named Jordan Conner was arrested after a brief standoff. Officers told KAPP-KVEW that an anonymous tip informed them that Conner, who allegedly has several outstanding felony warrants, was staying at a residence in the area of Horizon View Lane.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

13-year-old Sunnyside gang member booked for Cinco de Mayo shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following weeks of investigation, the Sunnyside Police Department announced that a 13-year-old documented gang member has been arrested and booked into juvie for allegedly firing into the crowd at a Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6. According to a press release issued by Sunnyside Police, the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office generated probable cause to arrest the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
826
Followers
170
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy