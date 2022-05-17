ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Police Seek ‘Person of Interest’ in Concord, NH, Couple’s Murder

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in the death of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a trail near their Concord apartment building nearly one month ago, and raised a reward for information. The couple was found shot to death in the Broken Ground Trails area...

seacoastcurrent.com

thebrockvoice.com

Three facing charges in relation to alleged fraud ring that targeted seniors

Three suspects are facing charges for following an investigation into an alleged fraud ring that was targeting seniors in Durham and across the GTA. According to the DRPS, more than 70 incidents of a “grandparent scam” are being investigated across across the region. In each case, a senior victim received a phone call from a person purporting to be a lawyer for their grandchild.
rochesternhnews.net

Police investigating recent downtown vandalism

The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating several cases of tag vandalism on Wallace Street and Columbus Avenue, in the area of the former Knights of Columbus building. According to Chief Gary Boudreau, the department is taking acts of vandalism very seriously. Boudreau reports that his staff has already received...
WMUR.com

Bethlehem woman killed in crash on I-93, police say

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — A woman is dead after a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 93 in Bethlehem, police said. Police said around 10 p.m., a car crashed into the median on I-93 South between exits 41 and 42. The driver, Heather White, 25, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at...
NEWS10 ABC

New Hampshire man arrested on weapon and drug charges

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Hampshire man has been arrested by State Police on several charges on May 15. Police said they could also smell alcohol at the scene. Police arrested Michael Connor, 52 of Goffstown, New Hampshire. When police searched the vehicle they said Connor was found to have a switchblade, LSD, multiple glass containers […]
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
CBS Boston

Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

BOSTON (CBS) – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend. The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi’s arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. Edwin Fantauzzi. (Image Credit: Boston Police) Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating Fantauzzi. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. In 2018, Fantauzzi was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to rape a child. That incident happened in Roxbury and police found Fantauzzi hiding in New Jersey. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
WCAX

New Hampshire woman killed in rollover crash

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a rollover crash in Bethlehem Tuesday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. in the median of Interstate 93 southbound between exits 41 and 42. New Hampshire State Police found Heather White, 25, of Bethlehem, dead at the scene.
WCAX

Police looking for two suspects caught on camera breaking into ATM

Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire. You can find Ondine Salon tucked into a small space on Montpelier’s State Street. Medicaid patients struggle to find dental providers. Updated: 9 hours ago. It’s hard enough right now to just find a dentist, but providers are calling...
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
WCAX

Man in serious condition after crash on Route 5

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is in serious condition after a bad crash in southern Vermont. Vermont State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a car versus motorcycle on Route 5 in Hartland. Police say when they arrived at the scene, a Toyota...
americanmilitarynews.com

Man shot, killed by police outside Space Force base

A man was fatally shot outside of a Space Force station in New Hampshire Friday night in an incident officials called a “homicide” involving a local police officer and a “contracted security officer.”. According to a press release from the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General,...
WMUR.com

Bow firefighter finishes mowing lawn for man who fell

BOW, N.H. — Bow firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty on Tuesday. Crews were called to help a man who stumbled and fell while mowing his lawn. Once they got him inside and made sure he was OK, firefighter John Bowler decided to finish up the man's yard work.
