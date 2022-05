I've been a Johnny Depp fan since I was eleven years old. There was a movie rental store that was closing when I was a kid and my parents took advantage of their "buy one, get one" blowout sale. They picked up a lot of movies that would become lifelong favorites of mine such as The Last Samurai with Tom Cruise, and Master and Commander: Far Side of the World starring Russell Crowe, but one movie would become an essential part of my childhood. I'm talking about Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, of course.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO