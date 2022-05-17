UPCOMING EVENTS

Oftentimes, when I am alone in the car or on my golf cart, I will find myself humming (or singing!) some tune that just pops into my head. The other day one of those songs I have not sung in years came to mind, and I found myself singing (I was in my golf cart and everyone I encountered looked at me funny!) at the top of my lungs: “This world is not my home/ I’m just a-passing through/ My treasures are laid up/ Somewhere beyond the blue/ The angels beckon me/ From heaven’s open door/ And I can’t feel at home/ In this world anymore/ Oh Lord, you know/ I have no friend like you/ If heaven’s not my home/ Then Lord, what will I do?/ The angels beckon me/ From heaven’s open door/ And I can’t feel at home/ In this world anymore.”

7 HOURS AGO