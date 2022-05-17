UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library book club for adults meets at TinCap Cidery 6 p.m. third Wednesday each month (May 18 this month) and discusses books from variety...
Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA Chapter received many awards at the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention May 4-6 as 22 members attended this exciting three-day trip. Members attended tours at three agricultural-related facilities — SugarCreek, Select Sires, and Eby Trailers. At SugarCreek, we started out by learning how the office operates....
After much research by our Clinton County History Center staff following questions about whether last week’s Throwback Thursday image was from 1910 or 1914, we discovered that in fact it was taken during the 1914 Fall Festival in Wilmington, even though the back of our image — which we use for Throwback Thursday information — stated “1910 Wilmington Homecoming.”
WILMINGTON — Reverend Dr. Tom Stephenson has been the minister of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) since April 2010. On February 8, Pastor Tom announced his retirement effective June 1, 2022. Tom and his wife, Gladys, have faithfully served not only First Christian Church in every capacity possible,...
Both local chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority celebrated the last meeting before summer break with a dinner at the Wilmington United Methodist Church Wednesday evening. Tables held potted yellow petunias for centerpieces with favors of inspirational bookmarks and colorful tableware in keeping with the “celebrate spring” theme.
Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 26 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. This is the first grillin’ out of the season — the church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to come and enjoy a delicious meal of burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, a choice of baked beans or green beans, chips, desserts and drinks.
The Cemetery Board would like to thank everyone who volunteered on Saturday, May 14 at the village cemetery. Your willingness to give up a beautiful Saturday, to come and volunteer your time at the cemetery, is greatly appreciated. Your commitment to support the need speaks volumes. We can’t thank you enough for all the hard work done by all.
Over the years, many golfers have, under their breath or out loud for all to hear, cursed the greens on the Snow Hill Country Club golf course. Love them or hate them, as Bud Lewis says, “They are by far … the greens are the signature piece of Snow Hill.”
The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23 to discuss the superintendent search. No action will be taken. It will be held in the Media Center at Wilmington Middle School. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. All meetings...
The Wilmington FFA held its annual end-of-the-year banquet Thursday of last week, when FFA members were recognized for their year of participation and new officers were installed. There were over 150 members, parents, and supporters in attendance. Students were recognized and received several awards such as the scholarship class award,...
First Christian Church in Wilmington dedicated its long-awaited Cupola Model Project during morning worship on Sunday. This model, now mounted near the corner of N. Walnut and Columbus Streets, is intended to be a community teaching project of the church’s Mission Council. Designed after the newly restored 1908 cupola...
VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary in Wilmington completed its installation ceremony Monday during the regular business meeting. Its new president is Melissa Stevens. Since 1914 the Auxiliary has worked to improve the lives of veterans, service members, and their families and communities, and donate time, money and resources for scholarships and hospital programs and provide relief aid, while promoting patriotism and advocating for pro-veteran legislation. VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary meets the third Monday of each month and invites prospective members to apply. If you are interested in membership, you can get an application and eligibility requirements online or at their North Lincoln Street Post Home.
These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 18, 1968:. “NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy is the favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination, says Richard M. Nixon, candidate for the Republican nomination.” He predicted Kennedy “will win by a hair” over Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey. Nixon’s chief opponents are New York Gov. Nelson A Rockefeller and California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
Oftentimes, when I am alone in the car or on my golf cart, I will find myself humming (or singing!) some tune that just pops into my head. The other day one of those songs I have not sung in years came to mind, and I found myself singing (I was in my golf cart and everyone I encountered looked at me funny!) at the top of my lungs: “This world is not my home/ I’m just a-passing through/ My treasures are laid up/ Somewhere beyond the blue/ The angels beckon me/ From heaven’s open door/ And I can’t feel at home/ In this world anymore/ Oh Lord, you know/ I have no friend like you/ If heaven’s not my home/ Then Lord, what will I do?/ The angels beckon me/ From heaven’s open door/ And I can’t feel at home/ In this world anymore.”
The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23 at Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting.
NEW VIENNA — East Clinton educators are looking at the content of their current grades K-5 report cards and considering ways to revamp it to make it more parent-friendly and teacher-friendly. A teacher committee at both of the district’s two elementaries have conducted staff and parent surveys, New Vienna...
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON — The Board of the Clinton County Port Authority met last week and continued the recognition offered by its partner organizations in recognizing May 9-13 as “Economic Development Week.”. Executive Director Dan Evers said that when it is undertaken successfully, economic development is a team effort. He...
NEW RICHMOND — The East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team is the first regional qualifier among Clinton County track and field athletes. The foursome of Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck ran 10:37.15 and finished second in the relay Tuesday in the Division III New Richmond District Track and Field Championship.
BELLBROOK — Must be something with the letter B. Brynn Bryant and Brett Brooks defended their respective district titles Wednesday at the Division I Bellbrook District meet. Bryant, who cleared 5-2 and finished first last season in the high jump, went 5-0 on this day to claim first place.
WILMINGTON — Cases of COVID-19 have ticked up throughout Southwest Ohio, as has the positivity rate, even though “we know this is an underreport, with the availability of home test kits,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. ”We suspect this increase is due to an Omicron...
Comments / 0