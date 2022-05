If you love to pump your fists in the air to techno, get ready. Musica nightclub, which was originally scheduled to launch pre-pandemic, will finally open its doors this weekend. The 25,000-square-foot Hell’s Kitchen space will be the largest club in Manhattan, and is the brainchild of hospitality guru Giuseppe Cipirani and Italian nightlife entrepreneur Tito Pinton. “I believe New York needs a breath of energy, color, optimism and I hope Musica will get people back to the dance floor, for some good time and eclectic entertainment.” Cipriani, whose family owns a number of Cipriani locations and just opened up...

1 DAY AGO