Talk today's top stories, ask reporters questions with USA TODAY's new SMS campaign

By Sallee Ann Harrison, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hi there!

I'm Sallee Ann Harrison, an audience editor focused on subscriptions. Part of my job is to make sure USA TODAY subscribers are getting the most out of what they're paying for. I write the subscriber-exclusive Your Week newsletter and now I'm launching a new project I'm so excited about – texting.

Yep, that's right! You now have access to text me questions you have about the news of the day (or anything else, really), ask for help addressing issues you may have with your subscription and share thoughts on our coverage. Consider me, through this texting service, your personal guide to the USA TODAY newsroom . I'll send you about two texts per day – sometimes more, sometimes less, depending on what's happening in the news. This is a perk unlocked by your USA TODAY subscription.

To start, we will:

  • discuss the day's biggest stories
  • answer your questions
  • help you get to the point of why the news matters to you
  • host exclusive Q&As with reporters and editors across the newsroom

Interested? Enter your mobile number below (U.S. only) and hit “Continue” to join me. By signing up, you agree to the terms of our Privacy Policy and our California Privacy notice .

Text you soon! -SA

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talk today's top stories, ask reporters questions with USA TODAY's new SMS campaign

