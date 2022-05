Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."

