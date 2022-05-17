Investigators Find More Victims In Abhorrent Florida Child Porn Case, Extending Into Alabama

On April 25, 2022, Christopher Thompson, 44, was arrested and charged with Capital Sexual Battery, Production of Child Pornography, and additional charges after he lured a five-year-old into his home and sexually battered the victim on April 24.

At the time of his arrest on April 25th, detectives believed there may be more victims.

After further investigation, seven additional victims between the ages of 6 and 13 were identified.

Christopher Thompson, 44

While searching electronic devices, detectives located a child pornography collection, self-made child pornography, and evidence of self-made video voyeurism.

Detectives also learned that Thompson’s crimes went undetected by multiple community members and his family.

One case involves a victim in Marion County, FL and another incident is being investigated in Madison, AL.

The disclosure in the Alabama case was made after the victim’s parents heard about his arrest in Manatee County. Investigators in those jurisdictions are now completing cases for Sexual Abuse, Capital Sexual Battery, and Production of Child Pornography.

As of May 17, 2022, Thompson has been charged with crimes involving 6 of the 8 known victims.

The 44-year-old Palmetto man now faces multiple counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, Sexual Abuse, and Video Voyeurism. Detectives are still processing electronic evidence and expect multiple charges for Child Pornography to be filed soon.

Thompson remains under investigation, and detectives urge anyone with information about similar incidents to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

