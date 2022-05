What seemed to start out as a routine trip to New York for a Canadian Citizen turned into a totally different matter after he was arrested on a warrant from 2019. According to a press release issued by the US Department of Customs and Border Protection, CBP Officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry in St. Lawrence County, New York, arrested Matthew Carney, a 22-year-old Canadian man on a felony warrant that had been outstanding since 2019.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO