HomeHelpMN applications open to help pay mortgages

Minnesota State

By Fox 9 Staff
 2 days ago

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Housing on Tuesday announced applications opened for HomeHelpMN, a program to provide financial assistance to

CBS Minnesota

For 1 Month, MN Accepting Applications For $110M In Struggling Homeowner Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you among those in Minnesota currently behind on your mortgage payments? The state is giving away nearly $110 million in help. Minnesota Housing announced on Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications on Tuesday, May 17. The money will go to homeowners who are behind on mortgage or home-related expenses due to the pandemic. But sign up now, because much of the money will be awarded on a “first come, first served” basis. Applications will be accepted for just one month. The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan and can only be used for...
Your job: give back $4 billion to taxpayers

ST PAUL, Minn. — It may sound like the improbable plot from a Hollywood scriptwriter; put 10 people in a room and tell them to figure out in just a few days how to give away $4 billion. But that's exactly what's happening at the Minnesota State Capitol. And,...
COVID treatment will soon cost you

(FOX 9) - With federal COVID-19 funding lapsing, patients should prepare to start paying for treatment and testing. "People in the past were able to come in for treatment of COVID symptoms without a copay and that is now changing," said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn with Hennepin Healthcare. At the start...
Lawmakers strike liquor deal; big brewers can sell growlers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The end-of-session sprint at the Minnesota Legislature has yielded its first major deal: liquor. Lawmakers have agreed to the biggest rewrite of the state's liquor laws since Sunday sales became legal in 2017. The changes will allow Minnesota's big brewers to sell growlers in their taprooms. Smaller breweries and distilleries will also see benefits.
Overestimate by U.S. Census saved Minnesota a Congressional seat

(FOX 9) - An overestimate may have likely saved Minnesota a congressional seat during the 2020 Census, a new report shows. Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released a post-count report that looked at the accuracy of the 2020 Census. During the 2020 Census, Minnesota barely held onto all eight congressional...
Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
Minneapolis and St. Paul Set to Officially Launch Electric Car Sharing Network

The cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis have joined up to develop an all-electric car-sharing network, which will be managed by the charity HourCar. Evie Carshare offers 171 vehicles parked in 70 “EV Spots,” which may be accessible through a range of monthly plans suited to daily, long-distance, student, low-income, or occasional customers.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization Rate Surpasses High Risk Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location Has Also Closed

Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
Become an expert in identifying aquatic invasive species in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota Extension education program is hoping to educate everyday Minnesotans on how to identify aquatic invasive species so environmental experts can better identify where and how the species are spreading. The University of Minnesota has a free downloadable guide to teach people how...
Duluth area Great Lakes Restoration Projects funding announced

(FOX 9) - More than $100 million in funding for restoration to portions of the St. Louis River near Duluth. Minnesota, were announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tuesday. The EPA has pledged $81 million to complete restoration in Spirit Lake, an additional $25 million for restoration at...
Marshall, Windom among MN cities receiving railroad grants from state

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that Marshall and Windom are among eight Minnesota cities that will be receiving grants to improve railway service near their communities. Heartland Corn Products (Winthrop) – $1 million to expand and improve the efficiency of a railyard. Archer Daniels Midland (Marshall) –...
