A woman went viral on TikTok earlier this month after sharing an extremely relatable rant about a terrible job interview. Maysun Valles, whose video has now been viewed more than 2 million times, called out employers who justify the fact that they are underpaying their employees by claiming to offer much more than money. "Listen. I need these companies and these hiring managers to grow up and get a grip on reality. OK? I applied to a job where they didn't list the pay. That was MY fault. That was MY bad. I should know, red flag. And I can make a whole separate video about that—about how that should be illegal at this point. List the fu**ing pay... IT'S A JOB," she says in the video.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO