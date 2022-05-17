ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Products Turning 50 in 2022

By Jordan Litchfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjxNZ_0fhC49sQ00 Certain products and brands have become such a part of everyday life that just seem like they’ve been around forever. Others still seem somehow newfangled, even if they’ve been a part of our lives for longer than we realize. These 20 products and companies - all of them turning 50 years old in 2022 - fall into both camps. ( These are surprising products still made in America .)

The world was changing back in 1972: Convenience foods and fast food had firmly entrenched themselves in the American culinary landscape, extra leisure time gave us new games to play, new toys and kids’ activities were flooding the market, cable TV gave us lots of new channels to discover, new technologies brought space-age technology into the palms of our hands, and now-iconic new cars were coming onto the scene. ( These are 35 amazing-looking cars from bygone times .)

To determine the products turning 50 this year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed corporate histories on company websites to find products and companies - from Dawn dishwashing liquid to the Honda Civic to HBO - originally introduced to consumers in 1972. Whether or not you’re a fan of the things on our list, it’s hard to argue that they haven’t become a part of the fabric of everyday life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERNNY_0fhC49sQ00

1. Pong
> Company: Atari, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTiub_0fhC49sQ00

2. Civic
> Company: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRL1O_0fhC49sQ00

3. Egg McMuffin
> Company: McDonald's Corporation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZSpm_0fhC49sQ00

4. Nerf Football
> Company: Parker Brothers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0wsx_0fhC49sQ00

5. Cortez
> Company: Nike, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSAt6_0fhC49sQ00

6. HP-35 Calculator
> Company: Hewlett-Packard Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdPcL_0fhC49sQ00

7. Snapple
> Company: Snapple Beverage Corp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fa1jU_0fhC49sQ00

8. S-Class
> Company: Mercedes-Benz Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYVao_0fhC49sQ00

9. Mr. Coffee drip coffee maker
> Company: Mr. Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoRB7_0fhC49sQ00

10. Boggle
> Company: Parker Brothers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzNpJ_0fhC49sQ00

11. Mr. PiBB
> Company: Coca-Cola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvjIZ_0fhC49sQ00

12. Dawn Dishwashing liquid
> Company: Procter & Gamble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YL9g_0fhC49sQ00

13. Hacky Sack
> Company: Wham-O Toys Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJr80_0fhC49sQ00

14. 5 Series
> Company: BMW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFYbq_0fhC49sQ00

15. Bottle Caps candy
> Company: Willy Wonka Candy Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQj4a_0fhC49sQ00

16. Odyssey
> Company: Magnavox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cuZs_0fhC49sQ00

17. 8008 Microprocessor
> Company: Intel Corporation

#Financial Advisors#S Corporation#Fast Food#Snapple#Procter Gamble#American#Tempo#Hbo#Atari Inc#Honda Motor Co#Egg Mcmuffin#Mcdonald
Community Policy