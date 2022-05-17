Products Turning 50 in 2022

Certain products and brands have become such a part of everyday life that just seem like they’ve been around forever. Others still seem somehow newfangled, even if they’ve been a part of our lives for longer than we realize. These 20 products and companies - all of them turning 50 years old in 2022 - fall into both camps. ( These are surprising products still made in America .)

The world was changing back in 1972: Convenience foods and fast food had firmly entrenched themselves in the American culinary landscape, extra leisure time gave us new games to play, new toys and kids’ activities were flooding the market, cable TV gave us lots of new channels to discover, new technologies brought space-age technology into the palms of our hands, and now-iconic new cars were coming onto the scene. ( These are 35 amazing-looking cars from bygone times .)

To determine the products turning 50 this year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed corporate histories on company websites to find products and companies - from Dawn dishwashing liquid to the Honda Civic to HBO - originally introduced to consumers in 1972. Whether or not you’re a fan of the things on our list, it’s hard to argue that they haven’t become a part of the fabric of everyday life.

1. Pong

> Company: Atari, Inc.

2. Civic

> Company: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

3. Egg McMuffin

> Company: McDonald's Corporation

4. Nerf Football

> Company: Parker Brothers

5. Cortez

> Company: Nike, Inc.

6. HP-35 Calculator

> Company: Hewlett-Packard Company

7. Snapple

> Company: Snapple Beverage Corp.

8. S-Class

> Company: Mercedes-Benz Group

9. Mr. Coffee drip coffee maker

> Company: Mr. Coffee

10. Boggle

> Company: Parker Brothers

11. Mr. PiBB

> Company: Coca-Cola

12. Dawn Dishwashing liquid

> Company: Procter & Gamble

13. Hacky Sack

> Company: Wham-O Toys Inc.

14. 5 Series

> Company: BMW

15. Bottle Caps candy

> Company: Willy Wonka Candy Company

16. Odyssey

> Company: Magnavox

17. 8008 Microprocessor

> Company: Intel Corporation

