sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
Observer
Ballet Flats Are Back, Thanks To The Balletcore Trend
Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.
hypebeast.com
atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"
Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022
For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!
“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Reebok’s New Adventure Sneakers Give You Ideal Support and Comfort for Outdoor Walks, Runs, and Strength-Training
With the end of summer visibly in sight now, you might be yearning to make the most of the remaining warm weather by keeping your workouts outdoors. Or maybe your movement philosophy is revolves around the idea of "rain or shine." If that’s the case, Reebok’s new Nano X2 Adventure Training Shoes ($140) might be the perfect addition to your athletic wardrobe. Made with a minimal drop and the brand’s signature Floatride Energy Foam—an ultra-comfortable foam midsole that’s known for being soft, yet responsive—the training shoes are a great option for outdoor (and indoor!) HIIT lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Keep on scrolling to learn more about what we really love about this high-performing sneaker.
Jennifer Garner Dances on the Soccer Field Sidelines at Angel City FC Game in Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers
Jennifer Garner danced to her own beat on a soccer field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Getting sporty, Garner wore casual fashions with athletic sneakers, making a statement on the sidelines. Decked out in neutrals, the “13 Going On 30” star wore a plain beige tee that she tucked neatly into her white high-waisted trousers that were belted. The mom of three grooved in a pair of black sunglasses which she wore atop her head and accessorized with small gold hoops and a simple woven...
Bella Hadid's Kitten Heel Sneakers Are Bound to Cause a Stir
No matter how polarizing they may be, low-rise minis, latex cutouts, and paper-bag trousers have nothing on Bella Hadid's latest choice of footwear. After walking in Fendi's debut show at New York Fashion Week celebrating the 25th anniversary of Baguette, the supermodel swung by the afterparty with boyfriend Marc Kalman. Wearing a hybrid shoe by Romanian designer Ancuta Sarca, Hadid rocked the unexpected combination of an electric-blue Nike sneaker, knee-high leather boots, and a pointed kitten heel, with her usual effortless ease.
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing
Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing, bask in the fall savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come. With code, SAVE25, shoppers...
Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos
Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Bella Hadid Brings Back The ’80s In Chic Leg Warmers, A ‘Backwards’ Chanel Dress, and Blue Bow Heels
Bella Hadid modeled an ’80s staple while sitting poolside on her Instagram today. The ever stylish supermodel posed dynamically, snapping a photo of her dog in the process while showing off her shoes to the camera in a striped Chanel dress. The transgenerational ensemble featured a “backwards” mini dress with long sleeves and a high neck with a white collar. The style looked to be on the opposite way, given the height of the collar and the dipping original neckline that is barely visible in the back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) Hadid also added...
inputmag.com
Nike's G.T. Cut 2 basketball sneaker cuts deeper than the first
Last year, Nike launched its Greater Than (G.T.) Series with three silhouettes built for cutting, jumping, and running. The first and fan-favorite in the trio, the G.T. Cut, is now getting an upgrade in time for the upcoming NBA season. The G.T. Cut 2 is intended for players at any...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
