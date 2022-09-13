With the end of summer visibly in sight now, you might be yearning to make the most of the remaining warm weather by keeping your workouts outdoors. Or maybe your movement philosophy is revolves around the idea of "rain or shine." If that’s the case, Reebok’s new Nano X2 Adventure Training Shoes ($140) might be the perfect addition to your athletic wardrobe. Made with a minimal drop and the brand’s signature Floatride Energy Foam—an ultra-comfortable foam midsole that’s known for being soft, yet responsive—the training shoes are a great option for outdoor (and indoor!) HIIT lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Keep on scrolling to learn more about what we really love about this high-performing sneaker.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO