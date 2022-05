Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warns in his new book that the United States could face simultaneous sky-high unemployment and inflation on levels not seen since the 1970s, The New York Times reports.Mr Bernanke, who ran the United States’ central bank from 2006 to 2014, said he wrote his book during the Covid-19 pandemic and it provides a history of the Federal Reserve and how it responded to economic crises in the past century.Mr Bernanke said he is confident that current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom the Senate confirmed to serve a second term last week, can...

