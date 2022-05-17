MONDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Piasa Birds fend off Oilers in 2A regional

ALTON - Amare and Alton Little Theater have teamed up to bring Ty Bechel's two-act live performance, If I Never Wake Up, to Madison County one more time at the Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., in Alton at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
This powerful, heart-pounding, and emotional two-act drama follows Aurora, her two troubled friends, and her family through the escalation of substance use and how decisions can affect everyone involved. This will be the seventh performance of this close-to-home tragedy that touches everyone in attendance.
Tickets are a suggested $3 donation at the door. Following the play will be a brief Q&A with the cast, director, and special guests.
