MONDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Piasa Birds fend off Oilers in 2A regional

ROXANA - Having built Roxana girls soccer into an area Class 1A contender in recent seasons, Lori Yates was faced with an old challenge this season. It was one she hadn't seen for a while, until the pandemic brought it back. Numbers. "Our biggest focus this year was getting girls to learn more than one position and feeling comfortable wherever they were playing," Yates said. "Our numbers were low this year, so we really needed to find out where everyone was going to fit." Mission accomplished. The Shells took their time and in the process, players met the challenge of learning how to step in if needed at different positions. That learning process took time, producing highs and lows in the form of a roller-coaster season. Roxana finished 9-10-1 on the season.

ROXANA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO