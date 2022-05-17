ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Hate Crime Probe Launched After Racist Graffiti Left On Fence In New York

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcwqo_0fhC3xam00
Photo: Getty Images

A team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officials is investigating after a fence in a Niagara Falls community was covered with a violent, racist message less than 48 hours after a self-proclaimed white supremacist shot and killed 10 Black people in nearby Buffalo .

"Kill all N––GERS" was spray-painted across Johnny Parks ' fence on Monday (May 16), according to The Niagara Gazette . By that afternoon, after Parks alerted local authorities, members of the New York State Police and FBI were at his home.

"Who would do something like this?" Parks told the publication. "I've never seen nothing like this, nothing like this at all."

Niagara Falls is located about 20 minutes outside of Buffalo where suspected gunman and self-proclaimed white supremacist Payton Gendron opened fire inside of the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities in the town of Niagara are investigating the graffiti on Parks' fence as a hate crime. Police first asked Parks if they had any issues with anyone in the neighborhood.

"I said, 'No we don't. We have good neighbors,'" Parks told authorities. Those neighbors helped clean up the fence later in the afternoon .

"I don't know why anyone would do this," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Fillicetti said. "It just boggles my mind that this kind of hate exists."

Parks' daughter, Jaz , posted online, urging friends to "be safe."

"My heart hurts so badly," she wrote. "Racism is a terrible thing. This is heartbreaking. Be safe out there. Teach peace and love in this hateful world."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Mental Health#Graffiti#Fbi#The Niagara Gazette#The New York State Police
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting suspect made hateful statements towards Black community after his arrest, police say

The 18-year-old suspected of opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York state, reportedly made disturbing and hateful statements following his arrest.Payton Gendron’s statements during his initial questioning showed he was filled with hatred towards the Black community, police officers told CNN.On Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops Friendly Markets store, which is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo. Out of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, officials have said.Mr Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder – which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy