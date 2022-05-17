ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldermen to weigh more than $16 million in settlements in CPD misconduct lawsuits

By Todd Feurer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen are poised to consider more than $16 million in payouts to settle two more lawsuits accusing police of misconduct, including a massive payout to settle a wrongful conviction case that has already cost Chicago taxpayers more than $13 million.

The City Council Finance Committee on Thursday is scheduled to vote on a proposed $14.25 million settlement with Daniel Taylor, who sued the city and several police officers in 2014, a year after he was cleared of a 1992 double murder.

Taylor was released from prison in 2013, after spending 20 years behind bars for the Nov. 1992 murders of Sharon Haugabook and Jeffrey Lassiter at an apartment in Uptown.

Taylor, now 46, has claimed police beat him into confessing to the crime, and suppressed evidence that proved his innocence. His lawsuit also accused police of coercing others into implicating him the murders.

Police and prosecutors said at the time of the murders that Taylor and seven other young men were responsible, and Taylor confessed during a police interrogation, but Taylor later said that confession was coerced.

According to his lawsuit, after discovering Taylor could not have committed the slayings because he was in police custody on a disorderly conduct charge at the time they were committed, police "fabricated evidence" against him. That evidence included, according to the lawsuit, falsifying a police report to include an encounter between Taylor and police outside one victim's apartment the night of the slayings at a time they already knew he was in police custody.

"Despite this evidence of Plaintiff's innocence, the Defendant Officers proceeded to frame Plaintiff for the murders rather than search for the real killer," reads the lawsuit.

In Taylor's lawsuit, his attorneys allege that in their effort to frame Taylor, police withheld from prosecutors information that would have raised serious doubt about his guilt, including the existence of a man who had told investigators he and Taylor were in jail at the time of the crime. During the trial, prosecutors argued that the police lockup records were not accurate and that Taylor was not in custody at the time.

The lawsuit also alleges that information that would have helped clear Taylor was kept in secret "street files" that were not shared with defense attorneys or prosecutors.

Taylor was subsequently convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion and sentenced to life in prison.

Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against Taylor in June of 2013.

About a month earlier, prosecutors also dropped all charges against Taylor's co-defendant, Deon Patrick, who was released from prison after 21 years.

A Cook County judge also issued certificates of innocence for both men.

In April 2017, a federal jury awarded $13.3 million in damages to Patrick, who had sued the city, seven Chicago Police officers, and two Cook County prosecutors over his wrongful conviction.

A federal appeals court later upheld that verdict.

Meantime, the Finance Committee on Thursday also will consider a proposed $1.898 million settlement with Brunilda Torres, whose son, Jose Nieves, was shot and killed by an off-duty Chicago Police officer now serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder.

Nieves was shot and killed on Jan. 2, 2017, during a confrontation in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police and prosecutors have said Officer Lowell Houser, an off-duty transit officer at the time, got into an argument with Nieves, and shot him.

Houser, now 62, claimed he pulled the trigger in self-defense after Nieves moved as if he was reaching for a weapon while the two were arguing, but Nieves was not armed, and a Cook County judge later found him guilty of second-degree murder .

Houser later was sentenced to 10 years in prison , and is still being held at the Robinson Correctional Center in southern Illinois.

City should find a loo make these cops pay for their own attorneys and their own civil cases cops and end up in court most of them are bad cops anyway upon guilty verdicts they should lose their pensions and any other things that they’ve accrued since their employment because those things are rewards for doing a job well done or putting years of honest good service and if you don’t put an honest and good service and you didn’t do your job the right way you shouldn’t be entitled to the pension you should get back whatever you paid into it we shouldn’t be matched by the city though

