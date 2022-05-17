ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Pacific Grove schools reinstate indoor masking mandates

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgxCB_0fhC3lFI00

PACIFIC GROVE (CBS SF/AP) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Pacific Grove Unified School District began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday.

The small school district, located at the south end of Monterey Bay, announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district's board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district serves a population of about 2,050 K-12 students in five schools. Its adult school serves about 2,500 students, according to the district website.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Educator's nonprofit group helps lift students in poor-performing schools

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) -- Students in some of the country's worst-performing schools are making the grade, thanks to a nonprofit led by a man whose life mission is motivated by a childhood science fair experience. At Caroline Davis Intermediate School in San Jose, teacher Thinley Shrestha shows her 8th graders the process of solving a math problem can be more important than getting the right answer. "Kids have been more willing to try and make mistakes and know that it's OK," Shrestha said. It's one lesson she's learned in her school's work with Partners in School...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Education
CBS San Francisco

Central Valley to get new 350 area code as 209 runs out of numbers

STOCKTON – California's Central Valley is getting a new area code -- 350 -- to ensure that enough phone numbers are available in the region currently served by the 209 area code, the California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday.The 209 area code currently is used in parts of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, but is projected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2022, according to the CPUC.The commission voted Thursday to approve a request by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco YMCA finds way to preserve Camp Jones Gulch without logging

LA HONDA -- To log or not to log?  That was the question facing the San Francisco YMCA about Camp Jones Gulch, a popular summer camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains. YMCA officials ended up listening to the community and now a deal is on the table that has everyone smiling.In the late 1800s, the property was an old logging operation. The camp's current dining hall housed a sawmill that helped rebuild San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. But in 1930, the land was sold to the SF YMCA to be used as a summer camp, with the shocking stipulation that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Some CSU Students Who Have Lived in California for Years Pay Non-resident Tuition

Being a California resident can save you a lot of money at the University of California — about $30,000 in tuition per year. At San Jose State University and other universities in the California State University system, a non-resident student pays nearly $10,000 more than a California resident with the same 12-unit class load. At a community college, the savings can be up to about $7,500.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Bay#Mandates#South End#Masking#Cbs Sf Ap
sftravel.com

Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Monterey

There is no better time for an epic California road trip! Whether you're heading south from San Francisco or north from Los Angeles, a classic and spectacular route awaits along the Pacific Coast’s Highway One, through beautiful Monterey County. One hundred and twenty-nine miles (207 km) of Highway One, from Monterey through Big Sur and down to San Luis Obispo, has been declared an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Scenic Byways Program and a State Scenic Highway by the State of California. The scenery simply can't be beat!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Protesters pooh-pooh Foster City plan to euthanize gross geese

FOSTER CITY (KPIX) -- Foster City is continuing to deal with a fowl problem -- water fowl. City leaders say the hundreds of Canada geese living in the city no longer migrate, causing problems for residents. Ideas on how to deal with the birds are also making waves.Ahead of a city council meeting Tuesday, protesters rallied to ask council members to reconsider a plan to euthanize a portion of the more than 300 geese that now permanently reside in Foster City."I know this is a really difficult decision for the city to make but we think there's got to be...
FOSTER CITY, CA
sjcctimes.com

Free tuition for fall 2022

As of the last semester, San Jose City College continues on providing the free tuition scholarship for all scholars who meet all the requirements this fall semester. The deadline of the program is September 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.. To qualify, SJCC students need to conduct three steps: for new...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek prohibits single-use utensils unless requested by customer

WALNUT CREEK -- Single-use utensils, food accessories and condiment packets will only be provided to those who request them in Walnut Creek after city officials approved an ordinance Tuesday intended to reduce waste. The Walnut Creek City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance identical to 2021's Assembly Bill 1276, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in October. Local governments are required to begin enforcing the law by June 1. The law prohibits restaurants and other entities that sell food from providing single-use utensils and other foodware like cups, straws and stirrers unless a customer asks for them....
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister angler wins pro tournament

Hollister resident Bryan Grier won first place in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series’ Clear Lake tournament earlier this year. Grier took home more than $25,000 in winnings from the April 28-30 tournament by bringing five bass to the stage, weighing a total of 21 pounds, 12 ounces, says a press release from Major League Fishing. Grier’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 58 pounds, 5 ounces, earned him the victory to more than 2 pounds over second-place angler Joshua Adams.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy