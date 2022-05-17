Woman arrested in early morning San Jose homicide near San Jose State

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 41-year-old San Jose woman has been arrested in an early morning shooting that left a man dead in a residence near the San Jose State campus.

San Jose police said during their investigation of the 3:08 a.m. shooting in 400 block of South 10th Street, evidence emerged identifying the woman-- Jessica Garrison -- as a suspect.

Investigators said Garrison had summoned the officers to the scene with a 911 call. She and her boyfriend were discovered in a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The boyfriend succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Garrison was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening grazing gunshot wound.

The male victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

It was the city's 10th homicide of 2022. Investigators have not revealed a motive in the slaying.

Anyone with information about Monday's shooting can contact SJPD Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Sean Ancelet at 408-277-5283 or by email at 3589@sanjoseca.gov for Bagon and 4173@sanjoseca.gov for Ancelet. Tips can also be submitted to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org .