San Jose fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at apartment building

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Fire Department sent crews to battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted at 9:55 a.m. that the fire is at an apartment on the 1500 block of Fitchville Ave.

At 10:34 a.m., the fire department tweeted that six apartments were damaged by the fire, with significant damage in three of them.

Minutes later, the fire department tweeted that one person was injured and needed to be taken to the hospital to have their burns treated.

Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area.

The fire was reportedly knocked down by 11:26 a.m. but wasn't under control, firefighters said.

Two residents needed temporary housing.

San Jose Fire did not provide a possible cause for the blaze, though the unit where the fire began was under construction and vacant when it started.

