ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at apartment building

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3u0g_0fhC3jTq00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Fire Department sent crews to battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

The department tweeted at 9:55 a.m. that the fire is at an apartment on the 1500 block of Fitchville Ave.

At 10:34 a.m., the fire department tweeted that six apartments were damaged by the fire, with significant damage in three of them.

Minutes later, the fire department tweeted that one person was injured and needed to be taken to the hospital to have their burns treated.

Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area.

The fire was reportedly knocked down by 11:26 a.m. but wasn't under control, firefighters said.

Two residents needed temporary housing.

San Jose Fire did not provide a possible cause for the blaze, though the unit where the fire began was under construction and vacant when it started.

Story will be updated when new details are learned.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire breaks out in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Fairfield firefighters were called to a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The two-alarm fire was reported around 3:06 p.m. and broke out in the 1700 block of Indiana Street.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire forces evacuations at Concord business park near Highway 4

CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crews extinguish brush fire at Overfelt Gardens

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.Chopper 5 footage showed  flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire could be seen burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but authorities later confirmed it didn't sustain any damage.Firefighters could...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fremont fire and police personnel at scene of building fire, possible standoff

FREMONT -- An armed person is barricaded inside an apartment building that was on fire Friday morning in Fremont, police and fire officials said.Fremont police initially tweeted about police activity at around 10:45 a.m., asking people to avoid the area of East Warren Avenue, Mohave Drive, and Mission Boulevard. Fremont fire then posted a few minutes later that firefighters were at the scene of a fire at Winema Common since just after 9 a.m. Friday morning. The fire has produced a varying amount of smoke during the incident.The person who reported the fire said someone may be inside the building, police Lt. Ricardo Cortes said. Police and firefighters investigated and a resident told them to leave because he had a gun, Cortes said. Officers evacuated nearby residents, according to police. Negotiators have been in communication with the suspect and even brought him food he asked for. But he remained inside Friday afternoon and will not come out, Cortes said. The fire was limited and has been contained, Cortes said.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding a fire at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Saturday afternoon, the company announced on Twitter. The fire is at an unoccupied warehouse in the northeast section of the refinery. The warehouse is used as storage for landscaping equipment, Chevron said. Winds are blowing from the south out to […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Apartment Building in San Francisco

Crews extinguished a residential fire late Wednesday a few blocks south of the civic center, according to a 10:28 p.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters responded earlier that evening to a two-story apartment building in the 100 block of Eighth Street and contained the fire, which caused no injuries and displaced an unknown number of residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews make progress battling Quail Fire; Evacuation orders lifted

WINTERS -- Firefighters are making progress in battling the Quail Fire in Solano County early Saturday evening, fighting a blaze that began in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire, which began at 3:14 p.m., had scorched 135 acres. However, firefighters had brought the containment from zero percent to 45 percent as of 7:30 p.m.The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505, just south of the Putah Creek State Wildlife Area.An evacuation order was issued by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, but was reduced by Saturday evening to a warning for the following areas:Todo Quail Canyon RdPleasant Valley Road from Quail Canyon northbound to Highway 128 and westbound to the county line.Napa County OES officials said smoke may be visible in eastern Napa County but no threats from the Quail Fire have been identified and no evacuations have been ordered in Napa County.
VACAVILLE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blaze 'totally consumes' trailer, two firefighters injured

Redwood City firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that left much of a trailer in the driveway of a home on Union Avenue in ashes Thursday morning. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries attempting to extinguish the blaze and were transported to the nearby Kaiser hospital, according to Redwood City Deputy Chief Greg DaCunha. One rolled an ankle and the other had a possible knee injury, he said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#San Jos#Accident#Cbs Sf
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Many Petaluma streets closed Saturday for car show

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The annual Car Show and Cruise is taking place in Petaluma Saturday, and many downtown streets will be closed all day and into the evening, police said. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays if they must drive in the area. The road closures started at 5:00 a.m. […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns in-law unit at East Oakland home

OAKLAND --  Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.The Oakland Fire Department said the fire burned an in-law unit on the 1000 block of 106th Ave. between E. St. and Royal Ann St. It was brought under control at 4:39 p.m.Crews were conducting searches of the residential property and a fire investigator was headed to the scene, the fire department said.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire and the number of people displaced were not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Emergency crews at the scene of I-280 at Mariposa Street, off-ramp closed

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's I-280 off-ramp at Mariposa Street is closed Thursday evening due to some type of activity involving police and emergency crews, officials say. San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets at around 8:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of the freeway are affected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police officers make special roadside delivery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- When they are not chasing bad guys, San Francisco police officers are serving the public in many other ways but it's certain none will bring more smiles than what they did Friday night.A call came in from a desperate family, they were trying to get to the hospital to welcome their newest members but the babies simply couldn't wait.So officers raced to the scene on a San Francisco street. Firefighters and emergency crews also responded. Upon arrival, the first responders realized they needed to take quick action. "When they (the police officers) arrived they noted a baby was being delivered and quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family," firefighters tweeted.The car was transformed into a delivery room and a pair of heathy twins soon were welcomed into the world."Both babies and the mother was taken to the hospital they were trying to get to, and are healthy, and will be okay," firefighters tweeted. "Great work by your public safety teams."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

7-year-old on bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in Fremont

FREMONT -- A young child died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Montrose Avenue in Fremont Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to the police department, on Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Montrose Avenue and hit a 7 year-old on a bicycle. The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene until police arrived. Police said officers and medical personnel provided first aid to the juvenile before he was transported to an area hospital. Despite the efforts of staff, the juvenile unfortunately passed away. Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation into the collision. Traffic is being diverted from the area and detours around the accident scene will likely last into the early morning while police conduct their investigation.  Police said additional details will be made available as the investigation progresses.  
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Car Crash on Harcross Drive [Windsor, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Angeles Vista Boulevard Left One Fatality. The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive. According to authorities, two cars collided for reasons unknown resulting in two people injured. Paramedics arrived and transported both victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment, unfortunately one of them succumbed to their injuries.
WINDSOR, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Japantown residents sleeping easier with new railroad quiet zone

SAN JOSE – People living near Japantown in San Jose will no longer have to hear blaring train horns in the wee hours, after a "partial quiet zone" was established along several Union Pacific railroad crossings.Residents along a freight rail line are sleeping much easier thanks to the long-awaited change. Horns will no longer sound at night, now that the zone has been established at 14 intersections.The freight corridor has been here for a long time, but it wasn't until about three or four years ago that Union Pacific started using it at night. Neighbors immediately started asking for...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy