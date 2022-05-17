ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Court documents reveal details of suspected homicide near Polson

By Sean Wells
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46erDJ_0fhC3SQN00

POLSON - We are learning more details about the homicide death of 22-year-old Polson resident Rozlyn Bluemel .

Court documents from Lake County show that 20-year-old Tyler Uhrich is being charged with felony Deliberate Homicide and felony Criminal Endangerment. Uhrich is accused of shooting and killing Bluemel in the Hell Roaring Canyon Area on Tuesday, May 10. He then fled the scene on foot, leaving behind a 2-year-old child alone to face a night of freezing temperatures on a rural forest road in the Mission Mountains.

Lake County law enforcement responded to a call from a friend of Bluemel’s stating a domestic violence situation was occurring shortly before 2 p.m. on May 10. Bluemel’s friend states that Uhrich followed Bluemel’s vehicle into the mountainous area and approached the truck occupied by Bluemel and another occupant.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the friend states Uhrich "had not been expected or invited to join any of the people in the woods." Uhrich then reportedly jumped into the vehicle’s truck bed and began beating on the roof while Bluemel and the occupant attempted to drive away.

The occupant of the truck said he heard gunshots as Uhrich jumped out of the bed of the truck and several more shots were reported fired. At this time, Bluemel exited the truck as the occupant drove the truck away down the road.

While this was occurring, Bluemel’s friend was still in her vehicle up the road when she heard gunshots. Bluemel’s friend slowly proceeded down the road toward Uhrich and Bluemel and saw Uhrich standing over Bluemel who was on the ground — on her back — facing Uhrich.

Uhrich reportedly turned his attention to Bluemel’s friend driving down the road, as Bluemel ran into the woods. Court documents state Uhrich then chased Bluemel into the woods as Bluemel’s friend attempted to call Bluemel’s phone.

A short time later, Uhrich emerged from the woods and approached Bluemel’s friend’s vehicle, and banged on the vehicle window before proceeding back up the road toward his own vehicle.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene neither Bluemel nor Uhrich could be located. Law enforcement found Uhrich’s vehicle — which was still running with the headlights on — and discovered a two-year-old child was present in a car seat. The child appeared cold and was crying, court papers state.

Law enforcement also located two 9 mm Sig Sauer magazines in the vehicle and a shotgun was found in the trunk. Bluemel’s body was found lying face down on the ground on the afternoon of May 11 with prosecutors saying it appeared that Bluemel had been shot in the back of the head. On the ground under where her body was found, law enforcement found a bullet buried in the dirt.

Uhrich was arrested on Friday, May 13 by Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pablo area after spending two days on the run from law enforcement. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 19 at the Lake County Courthouse in Polson.

Click here to view the court documents associated with the case (pdf) .

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Lake Co. suspect charged with deliberate homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County prosecutors charged a 20-year old man with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Tyler Uhrich is accused of murdering Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, last week in an apparent domestic fight on Tribal land near Flathead Lake. Court documents claim Uhrich followed Bluemel’s truck into a mountainous...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Arson suspect held on $1M bond for 2021 Flathead Lake area fires

Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan has been charged with felony arson and is being held on $1 million bond for starting fires with a torch that led to three blazes last summer, including one that destroyed more than a dozen homes near Flathead Lake, according to the Lake County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office. An […] The post Arson suspect held on $1M bond for 2021 Flathead Lake area fires appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, MT
Polson, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Lake County Leader

Ronan man charged with arson for Boulder 2700 fire, two others

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Ronan man suspected of igniting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned several structures last summer is in custody and has been charged. Craig Allen McCrea, 36, has been incarcerated at the Lake County jail since about May 4 on drug charges. McCrea is being charged by the Lake County Attorney’s Office for three counts of arson for the Boulder 2700 fire and two other fires in the Polson area — the Boulder 2800 fire and Jette Hill fire. The Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill fires were started in the month prior to the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Suspect in custody for attempted deliberate homicide

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Dan Robert Loeffler is in custody after witnesses say he fired multiple gunshots towards other people and homes in Stevensville. On May 15 around 7:30 P.M. in the cougar lane area, Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies found 48-year-old Loeffler standing on his deck. According to the sheriff's office,...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

2 killed in Kalispell plane crash ID'd

KALISPELL, Mont. — The two people killed in a single-engine airplane that crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell on April 30 have been identified as Joe Angle, 63, of Kalispell and Kimberly Hebert, 61, of Hungry Horse. The following was sent out by Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. The...
KALISPELL, MT
1240 KLYQ

An ‘Uncontrollable Deviant Impulse’ Lands Man in Missoula Jail

58-year-old Kenton Shaull of Washington State is in the Missoula County Detention Center on $300,000 bond charged with sexual abuse of children. Court documents state that Shaull traveled to Missoula specifically to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was only 14 years old, but was actually a law enforcement officer posing as a child.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBCMontana

Kalispell couple pleads guilty to mail theft, identity theft charges

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell couple pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and theft of mail on Tuesday. Jennifer Don Smith, 37, and Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, were accused of stealing mail in Lincoln and Flathead counties and using personal information from the stolen mail to shop at businesses. Both pleaded guilty.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Missing teen found safe in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police say a Missoula teen has been found safe. Amera Cannon was located just before 6 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Stevensville area man arrested for attempted murder

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Stevensville man appeared in court Monday, accused of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Daniel Robert Loeffler was arrested and booked into court early Monday morning. Charging documents indicate Loeffler shot six rounds at his neighbors when they were target practicing. Investigators say one neighbor...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Man arrested after standoff in Lincoln

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies say a man in Lincoln threatened emergency responders who were called in by a friend when the man started having convulsions. Court papers indicate Dennis Jacob Doll demanded EMTs get out of his house. Deputies report the friend followed him...
LINCOLN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office warns of potential scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam that claims the recipient missed a court date or has an outstanding warrant. Officials say beware of a caller identifying as "Sheriff Isben." They add they won't ask for cash or a gift card.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Body found near the bank of Clark Fork River

SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road. Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17. Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Deputies order access to illegal RV campsite at the Wye

MISSOULA, Mont. — Campers parked on private land north of the Wye, northwest of Missoula, reported the landowner is using an RV to block access to the site. On Friday, deputies arrived on scene and ordered access to the site opened by Saturday morning. The campers claim to have...
MISSOULA, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy