ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

UPDATE: Missing Belgrade teenager found safe

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABTtU_0fhC3RXe00

UPDATE: 8:05 a.m. - May 18, 2022

HELENA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) issued for 13-year-old Kailey Fischer of Belgrade has been canceled.

Kailey has been located and is safe.

The Belgrade Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance.

No additional information has been released.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Kailey Lynn Fischer, age 13, last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Belgrade.

Kailey is presumed to have left her residence on foot through an open bedroom window. She was recently released from a treatment facility and has not taken her anti-depression medication in two days. There is strong concern for her safety and well-being.

Kailey is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and may have a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Kailey is asked to call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262, or dial 911.

MT Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Related
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Man irritated by noisy neighbors arrested for assault with a weapon

At 2:43 a.m. on May 18, a deputy responded to a call in Belgrade from a man who said his neighbor had threatened him with a gun. The deputy moved the caller away from the apartment building, and Patrick James Hall, 58, stuck his head out of an upstairs window. It was obvious he was the other side of the assault equation and he was moved to the deputy’s car. He told the deputy he was tired of all the noise his Hispanic neighbors made and that had reported them to the landlord. He denied pointing a gun at them, although a later search of his apartment turned up a long gun matching the description given to the deputy by the two neighbors. Hill was arrested for assault with a weapon and jailed.
BELGRADE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

I’m So Confused, Have You Seen A Car Like This?

I understand using your money wisely, but this seems like a crucial piece of your vehicle you should always have. When it comes to people's vehicles, they can be pretty creative when it comes to fixing problems. If you have a broken window, you might see a garbage bag over it, and if they are missing a door or bumper, they might find the part and put it on themselves even though it's a different color.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belgrade, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Belgrade, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Alt 101.5

Come And Celebrate Montana’s History At Free Event In Livingston

Who doesn't love a walk down memory lane? Or, a glimpse into how things used to be back in the "old days". You will certainly want to mark this free event down on your calendar if you love Montana history. Living History Day at Yellowstone Gateway Museum. The Museum will have lots of events for folks of all ages and is an excellent opportunity for the younger generation to not only learn about the old ways but to actually see them in action.
LIVINGSTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Jeans#Helena#Mepa#Mt Department Of Justice
96.3 The Blaze

10 Photos Of The Lowest-Priced Home For Sale In Bozeman

We searched the internet to find the least expensive home currently on the market in Bozeman, and here's what we found. According to realtor.com, the least expensive home that's for sale in Bozeman is listed for $355,000. The price was recently dropped by $20,000. The home is a manufactured home located at 25 Sunlight Avenue, just west of N. 19th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Local Man Wonders Why Bozeman is Full of Hippies

Bozeman has always been a haven for ski bums, outdoors enthusiasts, and quite a few people that live the so-called hippie lifestyle. One person is concerned about the population of hippies in Bozeman. A few days ago on the Bozeman Reddit page, u/Kenstaa had a few questions about the number of hippies that live in Bozeman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

Helena based pop-up flower tent in Billings

Billings has a pop-up shop filled with beautiful Montana flowers called High Country Growers and only comes a few months out of the year. The family-owned business is based out of Helena, Montana’s state capital, and was established nearly thirty years ago. The company provides quality outdoor plants for any Montana gardener.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Avalanche forecaster: Butte native helps guide plowing at Glacier National Park

She grapples each work day with uncertainty. Her job requires declaring an educated prediction about a wintry threat notorious for its unpredictability. Butte native Gabrielle Antonioli, 32, works for Glacier National Park as an avalanche forecaster. She started the seasonal job in April, which is when crews began snow removal along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Starting in the east and in the west.
BUTTE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Events happening in two historic Montana towns

Virginia City and Nevada City, located in southwest Montana, are two towns filled with historical monuments that take visitors back in time to the old west. The Montana Heritage Commission works to preserve all the rich history in these towns and host fun events throughout the summer. The Tourism Events...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy