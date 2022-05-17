ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Gunman Headbutts Deputy During Arrest: Police

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

A 23-year-old gunman had charges piled on after officials say he shot and stabbed someone before attacking a sheriff's deputy over the weekend.

Ryan Madden, of Spotsylvania, is accused of attacking a Stafford man on Saturday, May 14, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The scene unfolded just after 3 a.m. when deputies responded to a disturbance at a Woodlawn subdivision home and found a man bleeding out on the driveway with life-threatening bullet and stab wounds. A deputy provided first aid until paramedics could arrive.

Witnesses told investigators Madden attacked the man, but deputies didn't say why.

Madden flew into a rage once handcuffed and headbutted the deputy and smashed out a window of the patrol car. Paramedics treated the deputy at the scene.

Deputies initially charged Madden with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement, and vandalism. He gained additional charges after officers at the Rappahannock Regional Jail found a pill filled with psilocybin mushroom powder on him during a search, the release says. Madden is being held without bond.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital and expected to recover from his injuries.

