One great things about opinions is everyone has one. This is mine. It's my deep conviction that Quincy really really really needs an In-N-Out Burger and needs it now. I fully realize this is not an easy request. If you're not familiar with In-N-Out Burger, it's a popular chain that began its existence in California. According to their official website, the first one opened in 1948. Something interesting has happened over the last decade that has given me hope that a local In-N-Out is not an impossible dream. After its genesis in southern California, the franchise has now expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Utah and now Texas.

QUINCY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO