Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara SB 9 Plans Stalled

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to help Santa Clara deal with the implementation of SB 9, the new state law that allows single-family homeowners to divide their lots and create a second housing unit, stalled at the May 11 Planning Commission meeting. City staff presented commissioners with proposed amendments to the General...

Gilroy Dispatch

Armendariz served with recall notice

Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was served with a notice May 16 to inform her that a group of citizens will attempt to remove her from office. Kelly Ramirez, one of the proponents in the burgeoning recall effort, handed Armendariz the “notice of intention” during the public comment period of the council’s meeting.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey could see its first major development in more than 40 years after a passed economic incentive agreement

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - On Tuesday, in a 5 to nothing vote, the Monterey City Council passed an economic incentive agreement with Lakshmi Hotel Partners. The proposal will create a new 42-room hotel on North Fremont Street.  The project site hasn't seen a new major development in over 40 years; the city hopes this new hotel The post Monterey could see its first major development in more than 40 years after a passed economic incentive agreement appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s Measure B will increase voter turnout, supporters say

Latina leaders want one San Jose election to change its date, which they say would level the playing field for political equity and access for people of color. Local politicians and community leaders wearing Rosie the Riveter red bandanas held a rally Tuesday to urge the city’s Hispanic residents to vote “Yes” on Measure B for the June 7 primary election. If passed, the ballot measure would move San Jose mayoral elections to coincide with presidential election years.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Workers' Dispute Continues Over Pay-to-Park Policy at South Bay's Valley Fair Mall

A beef over parking continues Thursday at Valley Fair mall in the South Bay as workers were set to protest a policy that has been in effect since February. The workers and their allies have been pushing back since a pay-to-park policy was first implemented. The protesters say with the minimum wage in Santa Clara County at $16 an hour, forcing them to pay $3 a day, or $40 a month, to park at their workplace is going too far.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Mary Knox Statement on $400k in Out-of-State Money Entering Contra Costa District Attorney Race

California Justice & Public Safety PAC” with major funding from George Soros has reported more than $400,000 in spending to influence voters in the 2022 Contra Costa DA Race. MARTINEZ, CA– In light of recently reported contributions from an out-of-state PAC funded by George Soros, Mary Knox, Candidate for Contra Costa District Attorney released the following statement:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Democrats demand candidate drop misleading mailer

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party is accusing a local candidate of using misleading campaign flyers to make it appear he has the party’s endorsement—when he doesn’t. Party Chair Bill James issued a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week demanding San Jose Planning Commission Chair and District 5 City Council candidate Rolando Bonilla stop using logos... The post Silicon Valley Democrats demand candidate drop misleading mailer appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement at indoor establishments

Beginning today, Oakland will no longer require people to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues, and other indoor establishments. However, individuals must still show their vaccination cards to enter senior centers and assisted living facilities. Also beginning Wednesday, masks are required at large...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

After 20-plus years of planning, a Highway 156 redesign is set to begin.

Highway 156, an east-west corridor between highways 1 and 101 from Prunedale to Castroville, was built in 1941 and hasn’t changed much since. That’s despite an increase in tourist traffic that frequently leads to bumper-to-bumper snarls, especially on summer weekends. Plans to alleviate traffic backups began in 1997...
CASTROVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

New homes with ADUs in Campbell

Oak Tree Circle, Robson Homes’ neighborhood of 25 new homes under construction in Campbell, is the only traditional single-family home development currently selling in the entire South Bay. In fact, it is one of the very few in the entire Silicon Valley. Adding to this uniqueness is The Rose plan, a brand new home with its own accessory dwelling unit (ADU).
CAMPBELL, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Exciting renovation plans submitted for historic Century 21 movie theater in San Jose

An historic, dome-shaped cinema building near Santana Row in San Jose could get a major facelift that would transform it from a former movie theater into something new. The building at 3161 Olsen Drive was built in 1964 and used to be the Century 21 movie theater, which closed in 2014. The city made it a historical landmark shortly after it shut down. The dome sits on a prime piece of property just steps away from the Winchester Mystery House and a new office complex called Santana West which currently has one new office building in operation and a few others that will be built. The popular Santana Row dining and shopping destination sits just across South Winchester Boulevard from the domed building.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
indybay.org

Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests

In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.

