Legendary monsters brought to life for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in 2022

Universal Studios is bringing its collection of classic monsters back to life for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at its Hollywood and Orlando locations.

For the first time, guests will be invited to join The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy as the park celebrates the 2022 Halloween season with a collection of all-new haunted houses, Universal Studios stated in a news release.

Thrill seekers entering this haunted house will be transported to the 19 th century, where all three monsters will be seeking The amulet of Ra.

“The Wolf Man believes this ancient relic contains the power to finally lift his dreaded curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have nefarious plans to use it to bring humankind to its knees,” a portion of the release stated.

A preview of Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, can be seen on the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube channel .

Universal Studios also brought back Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Slash to collaborate on an original composition for the haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs on select nights through Monday, Oct. 31.

The event will feature a total of eight haunted houses to frighten guests who enter the theme park.

Tickets for the event will be available soon at HalloweenHorrorNights.com .

