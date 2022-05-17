ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

See Inside a Super-Unique Tiny House Barn in Southeast Iowa

By Doc Holliday
Y101
Y101
 4 days ago
Do you love barns? Do you wish you could fit your life into a tiny home? I found a place that can check both of those boxes. It's a tiny home that almost looks...

iheart.com

Fallen tree knocks out power to 1,900 homes and businesses in Des Moines

A power outage on Des Moines' north side left nearly two-thousand homes and businesses in the dark Saturday morning, including shoppers at Fareway Foods near 2nd and Euclid. Mid-American Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells WHO Radio News, "At 8:15 this morning, we lost power to about 1,800 customers on the north side of Des Moines, primarily in the Highland Park neighborhood."
DES MOINES, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA
#Tiny House#Barns#Tiny Home Builders
94.1 KRNA

Midwest Man Has Been Eating a Big Mac a Day For 50 Years

Admit it. You still enjoy a burger from McDonald's once in a while. Or perhaps it's their McNuggets you crave with your favorite dipping sauce. Either way, the golden arches appear in your sights once in a while. Even more, if you have kids! Gotta get those Happy Meal toys! But a midwest man has everyone beat in his love of McDonald's because, after 50 years, he's still 'loving it!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 19th, 2022

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

West Glen Town Center in West Des Moines sold for $45.45 million

West Glen Town Center, a mixed-use development with more than 270,000 square feet of commercial, office and residential space, was purchased by investment groups in West Des Moines and Brookfield, Wis. MCR Investments X LLC, located in West Des Moines, paid $15.75 million for the four-story Promenade office building (pictured)...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
BAXTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Central Iowa chase ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Iowa Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

