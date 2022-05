A Georgia man accused of murder was released from jail on bond last Friday, but then was shot and killed just hours later, according to the Bibb County coroner. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, 27-year-old Damien Felton, of Macon, was released on a $75,000 bond. He was shot and killed outside his home on Saturday morning, WSB-TV reported.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO