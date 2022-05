A shooting inside popular Buckhead Atlanta steakhouse leaves one person dead and another injured. The shooting took place around 7pm at Fogo de Chão on Piedmont Road. Police say an officer responded to an unruly customer tried to tase the man, who was a former employee of the restaurant. The man then tried to run, grabbed his own gun and shot the security guard.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO