Today, we honor Mrs. Sarah Greenberg from Spring Creek Elementary School in Rockford. Mrs. Greenberg was nominated by Mckenzy Davis, one of her 5th graders, she writes:. We have 30 kids in our class, that's a lot! She is great at giving us all the attention we each need. Sometimes we make mistakes but she helps us understand. She is very kind. When our class gets too loud she knows just what to do to quiet us down. She does really fun things with us like playing Kahoots and cool science experiments. We did a gummy bear experiment that was one of my favorites.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO