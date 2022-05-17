ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Falling in Reverse, Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves coming to Pocatello this summer

By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach are co-headlining a 2022 U.S. tour that includes a stop at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer.

Dubbed the “Rockzilla Summer Tour”, the bill also includes Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, according to a news release from Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone.

The tour kicks off on July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island, with dates booked in 24 cities across the U.S. before a final show on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show at the amphitheatre in Pocatello is set for August 19. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster. VIP tickets for the show in Pocatello are available now by visiting this link .

"We are super excited about this show," said Bannock County Event Center Director Scott Crowther. "This is a great show to get the people in our community out for a good time. This is a huge show and perfect for our venue."

About Papa Roach

After two years of work and nearly 10 months of building up excitement with fans, Papa Roach recently celebrated the release of their eleventh studio album "Ego Trip." An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, its seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California, in the summer of 2020.

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album “INFEST”. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer," said Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time. ... Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

About Falling in Reverse

Platinum-selling rock band Falling In Reverse, lead by outspoken and charismatic singer Ronnie Radke, have been completely dominating the radio and streaming space in this new decade. The band, which formed back in 2008 and built itself as a mainstay of the Warped Tour scene while gracing many Alternative Press covers, has seen its latest single "Zombified" hit No. 1 Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

The band has also been generating nearly 50 million total streams per month. Falling In Reverse's previous chart-topping single "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status. The track is truly a juggernaut and is a watershed moment for the band. "Popular Monster" has been streamed nearly half-a-billion times and has emerged as one of the biggest anthems of the past several years. It enjoyed a multi-week stint at No. 1 on the rock radio charts, landing in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart, and marked the first No. 1 single of the band's career. It followed the gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album "The Drug in Me Is You" and a sold-out anniversary tour.

"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup," said Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. “Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."

About Hollywood Undead

Platinum-certified quintet Hollywood Undead recently shared their furious new single and music video “Wild In These Streets,” out now via BMG. The song embraces their rise from the wild streets of Los Angeles, while the accompanying video features photography from the archives of the band’s own Funny Man, arranged in a clever lyric-driven ode to a time when the band were running “Wild In These Streets."

July 27 — East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 3 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Summerstage At OCFS

Aug. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug. 6 — Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Aug. 9 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug. 13 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug. 14 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug. 19 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 27 — El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp

Aug. 30 — Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

