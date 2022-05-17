ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BREAKING: Colts to Add former Pro Bowl Running Back

By HH Staff
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 2 days ago

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are signing running back Phillip Lindsay.

According to his agent and shared by Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, the Indianapolis Colts are signing former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay.

Terms are not yet available for Lindsay.

Lindsay was a Pro Bowl selection after his rookie season in 2018 with the Denver Broncos after rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on just 192 carries.

That Lindsay was a selected to the Pro Bowl his rookie season was incredibly improbable and quickly made him a crowd favorite in Denver.

Lindsay was an undrafted free agent out of Colorado University before signing with the Broncos.

He followed up his rookie campaign with another 1,000-yard season, but his yards per carry fell from 5.4 to 4.5 in 2019. It fell again to 4.3 in 2020 after he rushed for just 502 yards on 118 carries.

The Broncos elected not to bring Lindsay back in 2021, and he signed a one-year $3.25 million contract with the Houston Texans. Lindsay lasted just 10 games with the Texans, rushing for just 130 yards on 50 carries.

Lindsay wasn't unemployed for long as the Miami Dolphins signed him for the remainder of the season. Lindsay had a forgettable four-game tenure in Miami as he rushed for 119 yards on 38 carries.

The knock on Lindsay has long been his shortcomings in the passing game. Though he had 70 catches across his first two seasons in Denver, he was seen as an inadequate blocker.

The Colts will take a chance on Lindsay in the offseason and preseason to see if he can rediscover the magic that made him a 1,000-yard rusher in Denver just two seasons ago.

