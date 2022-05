STAMFORD, Conn. and SAN JOSE, Calif., MAY 19, 2022 — After over four decades, This Old House’s Master Carpenter and pioneer of the home improvement television genre, Norm Abram is officially leaving the show and hanging up his toolbelt. Norm will be sent off in style with a one-hour tribute special The House That Norm Built premiering Monday, October 3rd at 9pm ET on PBS and streamed on The Roku Channel.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO