New Chicago Fire signing Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest-paid player in MLS with a guaranteed compensation of $8.2 million, according to data published on Tuesday by the MLS Players Association.

The Swiss international joined Chicago in February from French side Lyon, signing a contract through 2024.

Shaqiri beat out LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who came in second on the list with a guaranteed compensation of $6m. The rest of the top five was rounded out by Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín ($5.8m), Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.7m) and Jozy Altidore of the New England Revolution ($4.3m).

All of the salary data is current as of April 15, meaning Toronto FC’s big-money acquisition of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli is not included. When Insigne arrives in midseason, he will reportedly smash Shaqiri’s mark by making roughly $15 million per year.

When it comes to total team spending, Atlanta United has the highest payroll, spending almost $21 million on guaranteed compensation for its players. Real Salt Lake has the lowest team payroll at $10.5m.

The Players Association also spotlighted an 11th-straight season of salary growth, with the average base salary for senior roster non-Designated Players growing from $397,753 in 2021 to $438,728 in 2022.

Highest-paid MLS players by guaranteed compensation

Xherdan Shaqiri – $8.2 million Javier Hernandez – $6 million Gonzalo Higuaín – $5.8 million Alejandro Pozuelo – $4.7 million Jozy Altidore – $4.3 million (includes buyout from Toronto FC) Josef Martínez – $4.1 million Carlos Vela – $4 million Luiz Araújo – $3.9 million Lucas Zelarayán – $3.7 million Carles Gil – $3.6 million

