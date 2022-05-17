ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest-paid player in MLS

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icf5L_0fhC07Fo00

New Chicago Fire signing Xherdan Shaqiri is the highest-paid player in MLS with a guaranteed compensation of $8.2 million, according to data published on Tuesday by the MLS Players Association.

The Swiss international joined Chicago in February from French side Lyon, signing a contract through 2024.

Shaqiri beat out LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who came in second on the list with a guaranteed compensation of $6m. The rest of the top five was rounded out by Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín ($5.8m), Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.7m) and Jozy Altidore of the New England Revolution ($4.3m).

All of the salary data is current as of April 15, meaning Toronto FC’s big-money acquisition of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli is not included. When Insigne arrives in midseason, he will reportedly smash Shaqiri’s mark by making roughly $15 million per year.

When it comes to total team spending, Atlanta United has the highest payroll, spending almost $21 million on guaranteed compensation for its players. Real Salt Lake has the lowest team payroll at $10.5m.

The Players Association also spotlighted an 11th-straight season of salary growth, with the average base salary for senior roster non-Designated Players growing from $397,753 in 2021 to $438,728 in 2022.

Highest-paid MLS players by guaranteed compensation

  1. Xherdan Shaqiri – $8.2 million
  2. Javier Hernandez – $6 million
  3. Gonzalo Higuaín – $5.8 million
  4. Alejandro Pozuelo – $4.7 million
  5. Jozy Altidore – $4.3 million (includes buyout from Toronto FC)
  6. Josef Martínez – $4.1 million
  7. Carlos Vela – $4 million
  8. Luiz Araújo – $3.9 million
  9. Lucas Zelarayán – $3.7 million
  10. Carles Gil – $3.6 million

Related

Poland calls up USMNT prospect Gabriel Slonina for Nations League

Brian Schmetzer thinks Cristian Roldan deserves more of a USMNT shot

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy