CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is looking to make its water supply drought resistant and it doesn't involve a desalination plant. Now, brackish water is more salty than fresh water but not as salty as seawater. That's important because Alice joined with a private company to drill for brackish water and build a reverse osmosis plant to turn that water into City drinking water.

ALICE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO