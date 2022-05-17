ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumoured Liverpool Team To Play Southampton Appears Online - Klopp To Make Six Changes? Milner RB & Elliott To Start

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alB3X_0fhBzvnM00

Liverpool face off against Southampton on Tuesday evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and a rumoured lineup suggesting a number of changes has appeared online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjF3s_0fhBzvnM00

IMAGO / News Images

After Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham at the weekend the Reds can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team with a victory with one game to play.

Pep Guardiola's team will take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in matchweek 38 whilst Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

Rumoured Team

The rumoured team suggests manager Jurgen Klopp will make six changes to the team that started against Chelsea in the FA Cup final win on Saturday.

Author Verdict

This seems an unlikely lineup for many reasons.

Milner at right-back? Where is Matip? The same midfield three as on Saturday, two of whom played 120 minutes? Harvey Elliott in for Salah having not played for weeks?

I'd be very surprised if this is indeed the starting XI when there is official confirmation at 6.45pm.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

The Independent

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more with Mohamed Salah on the bench

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points...
