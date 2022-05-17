ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

“It sucks.” Man arrested for DUI after driving his Mustang straight up a power pole

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RywQF_0fhBzjRs00

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A day out with friends ended with a man driving his Mustang straight up a power pole in Tallahassee, Florida. “Have we ever mentioned that you shouldn’t drive under the influence?” Tallahassee Police posted on Facebook.

During the May 14th aftermath, a female officer is heard asking the driver what happened. He replied, “Was out with my friends at the Rez, went up the curb, and wound up there. Yeah, it sucks.”

You can hear the crunch of the metal as a tow truck drags the car to the ground.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Mustang, OK
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mustang, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Mustang, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Power Pole#Rez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFOR

KFOR

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy