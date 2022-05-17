ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Protests Outside a Person's Home; 'The Black Collective' Calls It a Violation of the 1st Amendment

Cover picture for the articleMiami - Monday May 16, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Monday signed HB 1571 into law. The measure is also known as the Criminalizing Neighborhood Presence bill. It prohibits picketing and protesting outside of a person’s place of residence. The law requires police to first provide a warning to...

Joanne Vicente
2d ago

He claims this is the freest state. In truth, we're free to be controlled by authoritarians instead of the Constitution.

rob roberts
2d ago

I'm actually good with his decision... Protest on an empty football field if you want...Blocking roads, driveways is an infringement on you and neighbors...Best governor in the country...

