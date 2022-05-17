Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Protests Outside a Person's Home; 'The Black Collective' Calls It a Violation of the 1st Amendment

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – People came together Saturday morning to support Bans Off Our Bodies, an effort to defend access to safe and legal abortion. One rally was organized by Broward for Progress with the support of Planned Parenthood, Ultraviolet, and MoveOn. It was held at the federal courthouse on Broward Boulevard. Another rally was held at Ives Estates Park in Miami. One of the rally participants said she was wearing the same shirt her mother wore to a rally in favor of abortion rights 50 years ago. “It’s part of our public health. It’s part of making sure that everyone is able to control their bodies and their choices. And it’s better for society overall,” said Kelly Feintech. The rallies were part of a number of events that took place Saturday across the country in support of abortion rights. The protests are in response to the leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that showed the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that affirmed abortion access as a constitutional right.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO