New York City To Celebrate 50th Birthday of The Notorious B.I.G.

The Clinton Hill community celebrated Saturday the legacy of Biggie Smalls on what would have been his 50th birthday. Born Christopher Wallace, the rapper is considered one of the best to ever live with his influence still reverberating in the music industry. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in...
Diner food is the pinnacle of cuisine when you are a young traveler. Diners are open 24 hours in most cases and serve a varied menu from place to place. Whether you want breakfast, dinner or the occasional pie, you will find it at most diners. What makes Brooklyn unique is the abundance of nightlife, which means there are also plenty of diners to choose from. When I had my last visit to the borough, I decided to try a few of the most notable diners in the area. These are a few spots that I decided to try, and why you should try them too.
Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.
There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, coveted skyline views, and diverse neighborhoods, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation. But make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
“It’s me, killer Chuck – the best MC, back in The Bronx – it’s the place to be! Tonight is the night – movin’ and groovin’! It’s also the night we say, ‘Thank you Ruben!’”. U.S. Senator and Senate Majority...
May 20 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was swiftly escorted away from an informal press conference Friday and a member of his security team was injured when a metal can was thrown in his direction. Adams was speaking with reporters outside of New York City Housing Authority...
Two men in Brooklyn are suing a restaurant in Manhattan, saying they were racially discriminated against by not being allowed inside because of the color of their skin. Joshua Smith and Cameron Niles tell News 12 that they were denied entry to Pergola back in January after being told they were told they were dressed ‘too casually’ by a bouncer.
Known as one of the fashion capitals in the world, NYC is filled with some of the dopest boutiques. The city is home to quite a few Black-owned boutiques as well, which is always a win. According to NYC.gov, only 2% of NYC businesses are owned by Black people even...
One of New York City’s greatest talents has received a special distinction. Remy Ma has been honored with a street in her name. As per Vibe Magazine the “All The Way Up” rapper is now officially in the Big Apple history books. Earlier this week a ceremony was held to unveil the newest addition to the […]
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Some Brooklyn parents want their playgrounds unlocked and repaired before summer so their children have a safe place to play. Kesha Crawford, the tenant president of Stuyvesant Gardens I in Bed-Stuy, said locking children out of their playgrounds isn’t the answer to keeping them safe.
An arm of Bronx royalty has stepped down, passing the proverbial throne of this castle-shaped property onto a new occupant. In plebian speak: After listing for $1.499 million, this Victorian-style property that’s aptly located in The Bronx’s Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood has entered contract. However, the new king of the hill, and the price paid for the home, are not yet known.
If you are familiar with the New York political scene, you’ve probably heard how hard it might be to get legislation passed on any level of government. However, newly elected Assemblywoman, Nikki Lucas, from Brooklyn’s 60th Assembly District, covering East New York, Starrett City, Brownsville, and Canarsie, was able to get a bill passed in less than 90 days of being in office.
If your money wasn’t long enough to secure a “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton sneaker there is hope. The sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh will be up for grabs at an upcoming exhibit in New York City. As per Sneaker News the coveted shoe will be coming to the big apple this month. From May […]
The circus is coming to town! As part of its national tour, FLIP Circus will make a stop at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from May 20 to 30. The circus will debut an entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family which celebrates the great American circus tradition and highlights the enduring human spirit.
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Any storms move out of the area by 9 p.m. Clouds clear and temperatures drop...
A runner who collapsed at the finish line after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday morning, according to police and fire department officials. The runner, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital shortly after 9:40 a.m., according to police. Police cited possible cardiac arrest, but are currently investigating the situation.
If you’re a short, stocky man looking for your 15 minutes of fame, this could be the casting call for you.Hudson Valley Casting is in search of non-union actors to appear as extras in a short film being shot in Orange County in Port Jervis on Tuesday, May 24, the company said.Besides being short an…
