ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City To Celebrate 50th Birthday of The Notorious B.I.G.

By Darrell Tealer Jr
1051thebounce.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Brooklyn rapper, The Notorious B.I.G. will celebrate his 50th earthly birthday on May 21st, and his home state of New York is ready to celebrate their native son. On May 20th...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Brooklyn, New York?

Diner food is the pinnacle of cuisine when you are a young traveler. Diners are open 24 hours in most cases and serve a varied menu from place to place. Whether you want breakfast, dinner or the occasional pie, you will find it at most diners. What makes Brooklyn unique is the abundance of nightlife, which means there are also plenty of diners to choose from. When I had my last visit to the borough, I decided to try a few of the most notable diners in the area. These are a few spots that I decided to try, and why you should try them too.
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Travel Maven

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, coveted skyline views, and diverse neighborhoods, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation. But make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

“Hip-Hop Fever” Sweeps Through Lehman Center

“It’s me, killer Chuck – the best MC, back in The Bronx – it’s the place to be! Tonight is the night – movin’ and groovin’! It’s also the night we say, ‘Thank you Ruben!’”. U.S. Senator and Senate Majority...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Biggie
News 12

2 Brooklyn men suing Manhattan restaurant, claim racial discrimination

Two men in Brooklyn are suing a restaurant in Manhattan, saying they were racially discriminated against by not being allowed inside because of the color of their skin. Joshua Smith and Cameron Niles tell News 12 that they were denied entry to Pergola back in January after being told they were told they were dressed ‘too casually’ by a bouncer.
MANHATTAN, NY
travelnoire.com

7 Black-Owned Boutiques In NYC To Shop And Support

Known as one of the fashion capitals in the world, NYC is filled with some of the dopest boutiques. The city is home to quite a few Black-owned boutiques as well, which is always a win. According to NYC.gov, only 2% of NYC businesses are owned by Black people even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Big Bronx Energy: Remy Ma Honored With Street In Her Name [Video]

One of New York City’s greatest talents has received a special distinction. Remy Ma has been honored with a street in her name. As per Vibe Magazine the “All The Way Up” rapper is now officially in the Big Apple history books. Earlier this week a ceremony was held to unveil the newest addition to the […] The post Big Bronx Energy: Remy Ma Honored With Street In Her Name [Video] appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#The Notorious B I G#The Barclays Center#Nyc Mta#Twitternyc#Thenotoriousbig
bkreader.com

Brooklyn playgrounds locked or in disrepair

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Some Brooklyn parents want their playgrounds unlocked and repaired before summer so their children have a safe place to play. Kesha Crawford, the tenant president of Stuyvesant Gardens I in Bed-Stuy, said locking children out of their playgrounds isn’t the answer to keeping them safe.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Inside the iconic Bronx castle: New head wears the crown in Boogie Down

An arm of Bronx royalty has stepped down, passing the proverbial throne of this castle-shaped property onto a new occupant. In plebian speak: After listing for $1.499 million, this Victorian-style property that’s aptly located in The Bronx’s Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood has entered contract. However, the new king of the hill, and the price paid for the home, are not yet known.
BRONX, NY
eastnewyork.com

East New York Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas Gets Her First Bill Passed Just 90 Days After Winning the Seat

If you are familiar with the New York political scene, you’ve probably heard how hard it might be to get legislation passed on any level of government. However, newly elected Assemblywoman, Nikki Lucas, from Brooklyn’s 60th Assembly District, covering East New York, Starrett City, Brownsville, and Canarsie, was able to get a bill passed in less than 90 days of being in office.
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 The Block

“Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21

If your money wasn’t long enough to secure a “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton sneaker there is hope. The sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh will be up for grabs at an upcoming exhibit in New York City. As per Sneaker News the coveted shoe will be coming to the big apple this month. From May […] The post “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post “Air Force 1” by Louis Vuitton Exhibit Coming To NYC On May 21 appeared first on 102.5 The Block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Gothamist.com

One runner dead is dead, sixteen injured at Brooklyn Half Marathon

A runner who collapsed at the finish line after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday morning, according to police and fire department officials. The runner, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital shortly after 9:40 a.m., according to police. Police cited possible cardiac arrest, but are currently investigating the situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy