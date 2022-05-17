ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento isn’t a desirable city, US News report says. Where does it rank in California?

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Sacramento has taken a plunge from its already modest ranking last year in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Places to Live in the U.S.”

This year, Sacramento stands at No. 122, stepping down 24 places from its rank in 2021-2022 at No. 98 .

U.S. News uses a weighted ranking , with internal data as well as data from the U.S. Census, FBI and Department of Labor. Factors include a city’s job market, housing affordability and quality of life.

According to U.S. News, Sacramento is 5.6 out of 10 for desirability, 6.2 in job market, 4.7 in housing affordability and 6.6 in quality of life.

San Jose and San Francisco were the top California cities to make the list, placing at No. 5 and No. 10, respectively.

San Juan in Puerto Rico closed out the list at No. 150 while Huntsville, Alabama, topped the list with an 8.5 in housing affordability and 6.8 in quality of life.

In a separate list, Sacramento ranked at No. 13 for the most expensive places to live in the U.S. , with Los Angeles leading the herd.

California cities dominated this list with 13 cities out of 25. San Diego made it at No. 3, and Salinas, Santa Barbara, Santa Rosa and Vallejo & Fairfield trailed after at No. 4, 5, 8 and 10, respectively.

Best places to live in California

On the bright side, Sacramento is one of the best places to reside in California, ranking at No. 4 out of 14 cities that made the list.

According to U.S. News, t he best places to live in California are:

1. San Jose

2. San Francisco

3. San Diego

4. Sacramento

5. Santa Barbara

6. Los Angeles

7. Santa Rosa

8. Fresno

9. Vallejo & Fairfield

10. Salinas

11. Modesto

12. Bakersfield

13. Visalia

14. Stockton

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

elam mental
2d ago

Nonessential news from a non-desirable reporting source.

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Really Facing A Catastrophe’: Bay Area Artist’s Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...
OROVILLE, CA
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
WOODLAND, CA
California shakes off the worst of the Delta variant surge

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by half from the summer peak, as California continues to steadily, if slowly, shake off the worst of the Delta surge. California reached its summer peak in hospitalizations on the last day of August, when 8,353 people with confirmed COVID-19 were in the state’s hospitals. As of Monday, there were 4,467 people hospitalized — a number last seen in early August as the Delta surge picked up steam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

