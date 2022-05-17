ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool face off against Southampton on Tuesday evening in a crucial Premier League clash as they attempt to keep the title race alive and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

IMAGO / PA Images

After Manchester City drew 2-2 at West Ham at the weekend the Reds can move to within just a point of Pep Guardiola's team with a victory with one game to play.

Pep Guardiola's team will take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in matchweek 38 whilst Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield.

The schedule has once again not been kind to Jurgen Klopp's team forcing them into action just three days after a gruelling FA Cup final win over Chelsea on penalties.

The Saints come into this match in poor form but having just enough to not be embroiled in a relegation battle with 40 points from 36 games.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones;

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Southampton Team

The Independent

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Mohamed Salah faces fitness race

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title - and quadruple - hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
