Houston, TX

Meow Wolf Brings Immersive, Mind-Blowing Experiences To Texas

By Brad Elliott
 4 days ago
Get ready Texas, Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex is coming in 2023 and 2024. You'll soon be able to bring the whole family to the Grapevine and Houston. The New Mexico company recently announced its two newest locations planning to open sometime in 2023 and in...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
