I have felt a mixture of sadness and gratitude all week since Tony Cordray died. Opening a box of eggs from Flying Skunk Farm has been a daily gift of the most delicious-tasting eggs for breakfast, and an ever-changing treasure chest to discover. Tony raised hens of many different varieties, so I never knew what I would find as I lifted the lid of a box for the first time. Blue, blue-green, olive green, white, browns in hues that tended pink to deep brown. Their yolks always stood proud. They whipped into a froth for the creamiest scrambled eggs. Each one made the perfect boiled egg, with a solid white and a thickened yolk. Fried eggs looked like a cookbook photograph. Egg salad and devilled eggs did, too. It was a gift I never tired of.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO