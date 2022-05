LCM (50 meters) Many of the Israeli World Championship roster competed this past weekend at the Israel Swimming Cup in Netanya. Winning two events at the meet was Kristian Pitschugin as he won the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. He won the 50 in a 27.38 and the 100 in a 1:00.37. His 100 breaststroke was a National Record as the previous record stood at a 1:00.79 set last summer by Itay Goldfaden. He is a member of the Worlds roster for this summer.

